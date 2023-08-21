Sensex rises 267 points, Nifty settles near 19,400; Tamilnad Bank jumps 19%, Jio Financial tanks 5%

Domestic equity markets kicked off the week on a higher note today as benchmark indices settled higher. On Monday, headline indices bucked mixed global cues as traders lapped up select heavyweight stocks, which pushed the bourses higher.



For the day, the 30-share pack BSE Sensex jumped 267.43 points, or 0.41 per cent, to settle at 65,216.09, and NSE's Nifty gained 83.45 points, or 0.43 per cent, to end the day at 19,393.60. Broader markets outperformed the headline indices as BSE midcap and smallcap indices added a per cent each. Fear gauge India VIX dropped about 2 per cent to 11.96-levels.



"Positive European market cues triggered a relief rally in domestic benchmark indices as investors resorted to short covering after taking a hit last week on the back of sharp FII selling and weak global cues. However, the market may continue to stay wobbly due to weak macroeconomic scenarios and volatility in global currency markets due to uptick in US bond yields, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.



"Technically, after a muted opening, the Nifty took support near the 50 day SMA or 19,320 and reversed the trend thereafter. On daily charts, the index has formed a bullish candle and on intraday charts, and has also formed a double bottom formation. As long as the index is holding the 19,320 level, the bullish sentiment is likely to continue. Above which, the index could rally till 19475-19,500. On the flip side, below 19,320, the uptrend would be vulnerable and could slip till 19250-19225," he said.



On a sectoral front, the Nifty IT and realty indices gained over a per cent each. The Nifty healthcare, FMCG and consumer durable indices also posted health gains during the day. Among the laggards, the Nifty PSU bank index stood as the leaders, falling a per cent. Barring it, only Nifty oil & gas and media indices settled in red.



In the Nifty50 pack, Bajaj Finance topped among the gainers, followed by Power Grid and Adani Ports. All three shares gained 3 per cent each. Adani Enterprises and Hindalco gained 2 per cent each. IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Apollo Hospital Enterprises were among the key gainers for the day.



On the downside, latest demerged entity Jio Financial Services hit a lower circuit of 5 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, which dropped more than a per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra and Britannia Industries also shed a per cent each, while Bajaj Auto, SBI Life Insurance and Bharat Petroleum were the other key laggards.



A rebound in the global market after a significant correction prompted buying in domestic equities, particularly within the IT sector. However, the potential for volatility to linger in the near term remains due to the increasing dollar index and elevated US bond yields, fuelled by concerns about rate hikes, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.



"Investors are keenly observing the commentary from the Fed chair during its forthcoming summer conference for interest rate insights. Meanwhile, Asian markets displayed a mixed performance, reacting to the smaller-than-anticipated rate cut initiated by the Chinese central bank," he said.



A total of 3,907 shares were traded on BSE on Monday, of which 2,097 settled higher. 1,623 stocks ended the session with cuts while 1187 shares remained unchanged. A total of 19 shares hit their upper circuit, whereas only three shares tested the lower circuit levels for the day.



In the broader markets, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank surged about 19 per cent, while Pennar Industries rallied over 14 per cent. SP Apparels, Kopran and Agarwal Industrial Corporation gained more than 12 per cent each, while JBM Auto and GMR Power and Infra rose 11 per cent each for the day.



Among the losers, Kirloskar Oil Engines dropped 8 per cent, while Lloyds Metals and Energy tumbled over 7 per cent. Tanla Platforms declined 6 per cent, while Ion Exchange India, Lloyd Steels, Coffee Day Enterprises, PTC Industries and Venus Remedies plunged 5 per cent each for the day.



