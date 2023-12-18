Share market holidays 2024 Full List: Diwali, Holi dates; 7 extended weekends & more

scorecardresearch
Market holidays 2024 list: In total, the Calendar 2024 would see seven extended holidays. Throughout the year, no holiday would fall on Tuesday; Wednesdays (five) and Fridays (five) would share 10 market holidays.

There would be a total of 14 trading holidays in 2024 compared with 15 in 2023, data compiled from stock exchanges BSE and NSE suggested. The first four holidays of 2024 will result in an extended holiday for the market. In total, the Calendar 2024 would see seven extended holidays against six extended holidays in 2023. Throughout the year 2024, no holiday would fall on Tuesday; Wednesdays (five) and Fridays (five) would share 10 market holidays.

The full list of holidays available on BSE suggests the year's first holiday will be result in an extended weekend as the market will be shut on January 26, Friday, on account of the Republic Day holiday. Similarly, the next tree holidays, all in March, would also result in extended holidays.. They include Mahashivratri on March 8 (Friday), Holi on March 25 (Monday) and Good Friday on March 29. 

April, July and November will be two market holidays each. There would be no market holidays in February and September. Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) and Ram Navami will fall on April 11 (Thursday) and April 17 (Wednesday) while Maharashtra Day will fall on May 1 (Wednesday). The market would be closed on June 17 (Monday) on account of Bakri Id, leading to an extended holiday. July 17 would be observed as Muharram. Independence Day on August 15 would fall on Thursday, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) on Wednesday.

The market would be shut on November 1 on account of Diwali, a special Muhurat trading, though will take place on the day, the timing of which will be announced near the festival day.  Gurunanak Jayanti would be observed on November 15, a Friday, which will also lead to an extended holiday. Lastly, the market would be shut on December 25 (Wednesday) for Christmas holiday.                        

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 18, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
