Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
MARKETS
Market Commentary
Top wealth creators: These 10 PMS strategies for HNIs made solid money in November

Top wealth creators: These 10 PMS strategies for HNIs made solid money in November

Molecule Ventures LLP’s growth strategy generated returns of 17.83 per cent and was the top gainer in the month

SUMMARY
  • BSE Sensex gained 4.87 per cent in November
  • BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also advanced nearly 10 per cent last month
  • Molecule Ventures LLP’s PMS Growth strategy emerged as the top gainer last month

Select portfolio managers on Dalal Street generated robust alpha for their high net-worth clients in November, when the benchmark equity index BSE Sensex gained 4.87 per cent. On the other hand, the BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap indices surged 9.64 per cent and 9.35 per cent, respectively, during the same period.

With a return of 17.83 per cent, Molecule Ventures LLP’s Growth strategy emerged as the top gainer last month in which metals and mining firms have the highest weighting at 24.37 per cent. Textiles, construction materials, capital goods and chemicals hold 15.80 per cent, 9.79 per cent, 9.11 per cent and 5.97 per cent weighting in the strategy, respectively.

Data collated by PMS Bazaar showed that Capital Mind Financial Services’ Adaptive Momentum (up 15.59 per cent), Wright Research & Capital’s Wright Alpha Fund (up 15.19 per cent) and Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates’ Ace Midcap (up 15.13 per cent) emerged as other major gainers last month.

On November’s rally, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “The global and domestic markets made a smart comeback as investors remained convinced that the US Federal Reserve was done with its rate-hike cycle, coupled with strong institution flows.”

In addition to this, the Q2FY24 corporate earnings ended on a buoyant note with a widespread outperformance across aggregates driven by margin tailwinds. Domestic cyclicals such as automobiles, BFSI, and cement drove the beat. “Nifty delivered a beat with a 28 per cent YoY PAT growth against estimates of around 21 per cent,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a report.

Coming to other top gainers, Prabhudas Lilladher’s Aqua Strategy (up 14.83 per cent), Carnelian Asset Advisors’ YNG Strategy (up 13.95 per cent), Narnolia Financial Advisors’ Fusion Opportunity Strategy (up 13.57 per cent), Tulsian PMS PVT Ltd’s Tulsian PMS (up 13.50 per cent), Green Lantern Capital LLP’s Alpha Fund (up 13.41 per cent) and Green Portfolio’s Dividend Yield (up 13.31 per cent) stood among other major gainer in the top 10.

 

Also read: Inox India IPO subscribed 13.67x on the last day so far; grey market premium rises

Also read: Hot stocks on December 18: IREDA, Tata Steel, IRFC, YES Bank and more

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 18, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
