Stock Market Holidays in May 2024: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these days

Indian equity exchanges- both BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will observe holidays on two days, other than the usual weekend session in the month of May 2024. Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, currency derivatives as well as interest rate derivatives will remain shut on the two days.



On May 1 (Wednesday, Indian stock markets will observe a holiday on the account of Maharashtra Day, The day marks the establishment of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960, following the linguistic reorganization of Indian states. The trading will resume on May 2 on both NSE and BSE.



After May 1, the NSE and BSE shall remain closed on May 20 (Monday) due to the general elections, when all the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai will be contested in the fifth phase of the electoral process. In Maharashtra, Lok Sabha elections are scheduled across five phases out of seven.



Both the key exchanges- BSE and NSE- are headquartered in Mumbai. As many as 49 seats spread across eight states and union territories will vote on that day. Trading at the bourses will resume the next day, that is May 21 (Tuesday). In 2024, NSE and BSE have a total of 16 holidays, when exchanges are closed.



Other than these two occasional holidays, BSE and NSE will remain shut on the eight days, falling on weekends (four Saturdays and four Sundays). These off-days will fall on May 4-5, May 11-12, May 18-19 and May 25-26.



Headline indices surged more than a per cent on Monday. BSE Sensex jumped more than 810 points, 1.1 per cent for the day to 74,540.79. NSE's Nifty50 rallied about 185 points, or 0.82 per cent, to race past 22,603.30-levels during the session.