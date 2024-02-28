Stock market selloff: Nifty forms Bearish Engulfing; 21,850 next?

Nifty on Wednesday could not sustain early gains and saw heavy selling, as it closed below the psychological mark of 22,000 for the time since February 15. The index formed a Bearish Engulfing pattern on the daily chart, which has a negative connotation. The silver lining was the index somehow managed to settle above its 21-day EMA on a closing basis. If the index stays below 22,000 level, chances are it may revisit 19,850-800 level, analysts said.

“The index dropped below the 22,000 mark, indicating a growing weakness. Nevertheless, it managed to close just above the 21EMA on the daily timeframe. Observing the daily chart, the index has been navigating within a rising channel. A decline below 21,950 could potentially trigger a correction towards 21,800 in the near term,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

For the day, the 50-pack index closed at 21,951.15, down 247.20 points or 1.11 per cent. A sustained Nifty trade above 21,950 might spur a recovery in the index towards 22,100, De added.

With the Bearish Engulfing candle, Nifty has given up all the gains of the previous week, said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities. This analyst believes that were the index say below 22000, weakness could be seen towards 21,850, followed by 21,700 levels. Resistances are seen at 22,150 and 22,222 levels, he said.

Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan said that the index has reached its 20-day moving average of 21,944. He said the broad range of 21,800-22,300 still has not been breached.

"The daily as well as hourly momentum indicators have a negative crossover, which is a sell signal. But prices are still in a range and, hence, a decisive breach below 21,875 i.e. the previous swing low is required to validate the change of trend. The Index is around the crucial support zone 21,900, which is likely to act as a make-or-break level from short term perspective," Gedia said.

