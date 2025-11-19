Stock market today: Gift Nifty signals a positive opening amid mixed global cues

The Indian stock market is likely to open higher on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Asian markets were trading higher with Japan's Nikkei rising 374 pts to 49,077 and others inching closer to green territory.

Nifty futures traded 31 points, or 0.12 per cent higher at 25,946, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market.

Advertisement

Related Articles

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "An anti-AI trade is playing out in global markets now. Respected experts like Google CEO Sundar Pichai are voicing concerns about the irrationality in AI trade. Nasdaq is down 1526 points from the recent peak. Even though there are optimists who still bet on AI trade, there are concerns of a bubble formation in AI stocks. The steady decline in AI stocks, without a major crash, is good for India. FPIs are likely to start buying in India if the present trend of AI trade fading sustains for some more time. India’s outperformance vis-a-vis other AI markets like South Korea and Taiwan during the last few days is an indication of this trend."

Advertisement

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI registered online trading and wealth tech firm said, "The Nifty 50 once again faced rejection at the psychological 26,000 mark, a level where heavy Call writing has created a stiff resistance zone. Yesterday’s bearish engulfing candle signals a short-term reversal from the highs, placing immediate focus on the support band at 25,800–25,650. For sentiment to turn decisively positive again, the index will need to sustain above 26,000 — a breakout that could pave the way for a move toward 26,100."

On Tuesday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day winning streak. Sensex slipped 277.93 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 84,673.02, while the Nifty50 closed 103.40 points lower, or 0.40 per cent, to finish at 25,910.05. HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, L&T and Eternal, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s decline.