Stock market today: Gift Nifty up 130 points; key levels for Nifty, Sensex, Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmarks indices are poised to open higher on Monday, after a six-session winning run was halted on Friday, with softer-than-expected September US inflation boosting bets for two additional rate cuts in 2025. The trade truce of China and India with the US shall be keenly tracked by the traders.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 131.20 points, or 0.51 per cent, up at 25,946, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Monday. Asian stocks surged on Monday as signs of easing trade tensions between China and the US buoyed risk appetite. Nikkei and KOSPI jumped more than 2 per cent each, while Shanghai rose nearly a per cent.

Cooler-than-expected inflation data and upbeat corporate earnings lifted all three major US stock indexes to all-time closing highs on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 472.51 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 47,207.12, the S&P 500 gained 53.25 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 6,791.69 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 263.07 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 23,204.87.

The dollar index eased 0.1 per cent at 98.824 in early trading. Gold prices fell on Monday, as a stronger dollar and signs of easing US-China trade tensions weighed on the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited major central bank meetings due later this week for monetary policy cues.

Oil prices rose in early trade on Monday after US and Chinese economic officials sketched out a trade-deal framework, easing fears that tariffs and export curbs between the world's top two oil consumers could dent global economic growth. Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $66.40 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $61.96.

Markets may begin the final week of October with a cautiously optimistic tone. Strong corporate earnings, steady foreign inflows, and improving global sentiment offer a constructive backdrop, though geopolitical uncertainties, scheduled monthly expiry and the upcoming US Fed policy decision could trigger short-term volatility, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking.

"Traders are advised to maintain a buy-on-dips approach, focusing on sectors that exhibit consistent accumulation, while remaining selective in others. Export-oriented stocks may witness short-term swings in line with global developments. Within the broader market, preference should be given to large-cap and high-quality midcap names with robust fundamentals," he said.

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 621.51 crore on Friday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 173.13 crore on a net-net basis. FIIs have pulled out Rs 3,363 crore from Indian equities in October so far.

There are certain important factors that may lead to FIIs turning buyers in India. One, the valuation differential between India and other markets has declined discouraging further FII selling in India and moving monies to other markets, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.

"Two, earnings growth in India is slowly picking up and will gather momentum in FY27. Three, the Diwali sales this year across a large number of goods are at an all-time high indicating a resilient economy and robust consumption. Four, there are indications of a trade deal between India and US which can substantially improve market sentiments," he said.

Nifty50 & Sensex outlook

Nifty continues to trade above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs. Given the current market structure, adopting a “buy-on-dips” approach remains favorable. However, traders are advised to stay cautious and maintain strict stop-loss levels to manage risk effectively in this volatile trading environment, said Choice Broking.

"On the downside, a decisive breakdown below 25,670 could accelerate weakness towards 25,500, and further down to 25,400. Conversely, on the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 25,950, followed by 26,000 and 26,100. A sustained move above these levels would confirm the continuation of the bullish trend, while failure to cross them may keep the short-term trend range-bound," it said.

The market is also waiting for details of the India-US trade deal, which could be a key trigger for the next move. Talking about levels, the zone of 25550-25500 will act as crucial support for the index While on the upside, the zone of 25950-26000 will act as a crucial hurdle, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

"Going ahead, the zone of 83350-83250 will act as a crucial support for Sensex. While on the upside, the zone of 84700-84800 will act as a crucial hurdle for the index. Any sustainable move above the level of 84800 will lead to a sharp upside rally upto the 85500 level," he added.



Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank continues to trade above its 21-day and 55-day EMAs, highlighting sustained bullish momentum. It also holds firmly above the previous consolidation breakout zone. Immediate support is placed near 57400, with a further cushion at 57,000. On the upside, resistance is seen around 58,200, and a decisive breakout could open a path toward 58,700, said Puneet Singhania, Director at Master Trust Group.

Nifty Bank is expected to consolidate with positive bias, with immediate support placed at 57,300-57,500 levels being the last week's breakout area and a stronger demand zone seen near 56,800-56,500 levels. On the higher side, resistance is placed around 58,500 and 59,000 levels being the 138.2 per cent retracement of the entire previous decline, said Bajaj Broking.