Stocks in news today: RIL, Infy, Kotak Bank, DRL, Coforge, HUDCO, Ola Electric, Zydus Life

Indian benchmark indices saw profit booking on Friday thanks to the rise in crude oil prices and traders keenly watched Q2 earnings and developments around the US-India trade deal. BSE Sensex tanked 344.52 points, or 0.41 per cent, to settle at 84,211.88, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 96.25 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 25,795.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, October 27, 2025:

Quarterly results today: Indus Towers, Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Energy Solutions, Bata India, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Canara Robeco Asset Management, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Glottis, JK Tyre & Industries, KFin Technologies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, PNB Housing Finance, Raymond, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, SRF and more will announce their Q2 results today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Infosys, L&T Technology Services, REC, 360 ONE WAM, CESC, Central Bank of India, CRISIL, PCBL Chemical and Tanla Platforms shall trade ex-dividend today.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate is examining the implications of fresh restrictions imposed by the European Union, the UK and the US on imports of Russian crude oil and export of refined products to Europe. Itstated it would comply with EU guidelines governing product imports into the bloc and fully follow any direction issued by the Indian government.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender's net interest income grew 4 per cent YoY to Rs 7,311 crore, while its net profit saw a fell 3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,253 crore. Asset quality saw a marginal improvement from the previous quarter, provisions were down on a sequential basis, but net interest margins shed by 11 basis points YoY. The management said it has completed its due diligence to acquire the government's stake in IDBI Bank.

Dr Reddys Laboratories: The pharma major's net profit rose 14.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,437.2 crore, while revenue rose 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 8,805.1 crore in the September 2025 quarter. The drugmaker's North America dropped 13.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,240.8 crore for the quarter.

SBI Life Insurance Company: The pharma player's net profit declined 6.6 per cent YoY to Rs 494.6 crore, while net premium income rose 22.6 per cent to Rs 24,848.3 crore for the three-months ended on September 30. its net commission surged 22.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,240.3 crore for the quarter.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company has received a notice of compliance (NOC) from Health Canada for generic Mesalamine suppositories 1000 mg. Mesalamine suppositories are indicated for the treatment of mildly to moderately active ulcerative proctitis. Its subsidiary Zydus MedTech France has acquired the remaining 14.4 per cent share capital in Amplitude Surgical SA, France.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation: The state-run NBFC has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) to explore collaboration in existing and upcoming infrastructure development, and in financing and refinancing of port infrastructure projects at JN Port, for an estimated amount of Rs 5,000 crore.

Coforge: The IT solutions player reported a 86 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 375.8 crore while revenue zoomed 31.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3,985.7 crore for the July-September 2025 quarter. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Ola Electric Mobility: The pure-play EV player's board approved raising a sum of Rs 1,500 crore through various methods such as the issue of equity shares or convertible securities, rights issue, QIP, private placement, or other methods permissible under law.

Epack Prefab Technologies: The pre-engineering solutions player has received an order worth Rs 129.94 crore from Avaada Ventures. The order involves the design, fabrication, and supply of a pre-engineered steel building for a glass factory at Butibori, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

NCC: The infra & construction firm has received a letter of acceptance for a contract worth Rs 6,828.94 crore from Central Coalfields for the extraction and transportation of overburden (OB) and coal at Amrapali OCP, Chandragupt Area, Jharkhand.

RailTel Corporation of India: Due to unavoidable reasons, the Bihar Education Project Council has cancelled the work order worth Rs 209.78 crore. The company had received this work order from the State Project Director, Bihar Education Project Council for the implementation of education quality enhancement in Bihar under PM SHRI on September 13, 2025.

Container Corporation of India: The state-run logistics solutions player has entered into two strategic memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Adani Cement to focus on the rail-based transportation of bulk cement using specialised tank containers.

eClerx Service: The IT solutions player reported a 30.6 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 183.2 crore, while revenue jumped 20.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,004.9 crore for the September 2025 quarter. The company board also approved a buyback of Rs 6.66 lakh equity shares worth Rs 300 crore up to Rs 4,500 per share.

Puravankara: The real estate company’s subsidiary Starworth Infrastructure & Construction has received a Letter of Award worth Rs 211.53 crore for the construction of core and shell works with finishes for the proposed residential project “SBR Global Queen’s Ville” for SBR Builders.

Vikran Engineering: The engineering solutions company has received a Letter of Award for a contract worth Rs 354.21 crore from Ellume Energy MH SolarOne (SPV) for the development of a 100 MW (AC) cumulative capacity grid-interactive solar PV power project in Maharashtra.

Bharat Rasayan: The company board has approved the subdivision of 41,55,268 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each (fully paid-up) into 83,10,536 shares of face value Rs 5 each, and also approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1.

TGV Sraac: Due to the failure of winding in a transformer supplied by Transformers and Rectifiers India, the company is expecting an estimated loss of production of 120 TPD of caustic soda and 106 TPD of chlorine. It is further expected that the transformer will be restored within 60 days. The company is also exploring other alternatives for restoration.

PTC Industries: The defence company has received a purchase order from the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), for ready-to-fit single crystal turbine blades and vanes.

GPT Infraprojects: The infra company has received an order worth Rs 195 crore from Terminal Industriel Polyvalent de San Pedro, Ivory Coast, for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a conveyor belt system at the Ivory Coast port.