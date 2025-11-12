Stock market today: Gift Nifty up 138 pts; key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmark indices are set to open higher on Wednesday, buoyed by signs of progress in trade negotiations with the US and a likely end to the US government shutdown. Trader sentiments may remain lifted by optimism over a potential India-US trade deal.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 138.60 points, or 0.54 per cent, down at 25,950, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Wednesday. Stocks tiptoed forward at the start of Asian trading on Wednesday. Hang Seng and KOSPI were up more than a per cent, while Nikkei inched up marginally.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Continued resilience in banking majors along with strength in IT stocks provides comfort for a potential rebound, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "Traders are advised to maintain a stock-specific approach, emphasizing risk management and rotational opportunities across sectors amid the prevailing volatility."

US stocks ended mixed on Tuesday amid progress toward ending the longest US government shutdown. The S&P 500 climbed 0.21 per cent to end at 6,846.61 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.25 per cent to 23,468.30 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.18 per cent to 47,927.96 points.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 1.6 per cent to $65.09 per barrel, the highest since October 31, on the impact of the latest US sanctions on Russian oil and optimism over a potential end to the government shutdown, although oversupply concerns limited gains. Gold was trading 0.4 per cent higher at $4,141.35 per ounce.

Advertisement

Traders are increasing bets on further easing from the Federal Reserve. The US dollar index was last down 0.2 per cent at 99.451, trading near the lowest levels this month. Bitcoin was last up 0.4 per cent at $103,074.41.

The near-term market direction will likely hinge on global risk sentiment and domestic macro prints, particularly inflation and industrial output data which are due later this week, Vikram Kasat, Head of Advisory at PL Capital. "The continued FPI inflows and corporate earnings can help in a sustained uptrend momentum, though intermittent volatility cannot be ruled out," he said.

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 803.22 crore on Tuesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 2,188.47 crore on a net-net basis.



Advertisement

Nifty50 & Sensex outlook

The current market texture is volatile and hence level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities. "25,625/83,500 and 25,500/83,300 would act as key support zones, while 25,800–25,900/84,000–84,300 could be immediate resistance areas for the bulls. However, below 25,500/83,300, the uptrend would become vulnerable."

Nifty50 has demonstrated resilience over the past several sessions, successfully reclaiming the 20 DEMA, suggesting underlying strength. The resistance zone is situated between 25,750 and 25,800 and a decisive breakout above this level is likely to catalyze increased momentum and further upward movement in the market, said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical Analyst at Angel One.

"On the downside, the range of 25,600 to 25,500 is expected to act as a robust support zone, potentially absorbing any shortcomings. There exists a critical support area within the subzone of 25,450 to 25,400, which is essential for the current market structure. The broader market outlook remains optimistic, warranting a 'buy on dips" strategy for the traders," he added.



Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank mirrored the broader market’s strength, indicating renewed buying interest and potential bullish momentum, said Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking. "Key support lies at 57,800, and a breach below this level could lead to further downside toward 57,900. On the upside, resistance is seen at 58,400–58,500, and a breakout above this zone could extend the rebound toward 58,800."

Advertisement

Nifty Bank has formed a bullish candle with a long lower shadow, indicating strong demand at lower levels, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivative Research, Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates. "Immediate support is placed near 57,590 levels. As long as it holds above 57,590 levels, traders are advised to adopt a buy-on-dips strategy."