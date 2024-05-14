Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, RVNL, Shriram Finance, JSPL, Hero Moto and DLF

Indian benchmark indices made a smart recovery on Monday and managed to post modest gains for the day. BSE Sensex gained 111.66 points, or 0.15 per cent to settle at 72,776.13. NSE's Nifty50 index ended at 22,104.05, adding 48.85 points or 0.22 per cent for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, May 14, 2024:



Q4 results today: Bharti Airtel, Siemens, Shree Cements, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Oberoi Realty, Patanjali Foods, PVR Inox, Bharti Hexacom, AIA Engineering, Apar Industries, Apollo Tyres, Radico Khaitan, Devyani International, BASF India, Shyam Metalics, BLS International Services, Zydus Wellness, Bajaj Electricals and jubilant Ingrevia are among the companies that will announce their quarterly results today.



Shriram Finance: The leading shadow lender's board has approved the sale of its housing finance subsidiary Shriram Housing Finance (SHFL) to global investor Warburg Pincus for Rs 4,630 crore. Warburg Pincus will acquire the stake through its affiliate Mango Crest Investment from all the sellers.



Hero MotoCorp: The automobile manufacturer of scooters and motorcycles has joined the ONDC Network, becoming the first auto company in the country to join the network. The open network will initially offer two-wheeler parts, accessories and merchandise.



Vedanta: The metal and mining company said the board of directors will consider the raising of funds via issue of equity shares or any other securities convertible into equity shares on May 16.



DLF: The real estate major has recorded a massive 61.5 percent on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 920.7 crore for quarter ended March FY24, with strong topline and operating numbers. Revenue from operations grew by 46.6 percent on-year to Rs 2,135 crore for the quarter.



Jindal Steel & Power: The metal player reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 933.5 crore for March 2024 quarter, surging 100.5 per cent YoY despite lower topline, aided by operating margin, which was boosted by lower input cost. Revenue from operations declined 1.5 per cent on-year to Rs 13,487 crore for the quarter.



Sanofi India: The pharma player recorded a standalone net profit of Rs 136.6 crore for the March 2024 quarter, falling 28.3 per cent YoY, impacted by the exceptional loss of Rs 26.7 crore and lower topline. Revenue from operations fell marginally YoY to Rs 732.4 crore during the quarter.



JBM Auto: The automotive components maker has recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 55.75 crore for the March 2024 quarter, jumping 99 per cent YoY with strong topline and operating numbers. Revenue from operations grew by 47.11 per cent YoY to Rs 1,486 crore, while EBITDA surged 60.4 per cent YOY to Rs 172.3 crore with margin improving 100 bps to 11.6 per cent.



Cochin Shipyard: The PSU player bagged a large order, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 crore, from a European client, for the design and construction of a hybrid service operation vessel (Hybrid SOV) with an option for two more such vessels.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company has received letter of acceptance (LoA0 from Southern Railway for provision of automatic block signaling system in Jolarpettai junction to Erode junction of Salem division in Southern Railway. The order worth Rs 239.1 crore is expected to be executed within 12 months.



Nelcast: The ductile and grey iron castings producer has reported consolidated net profit at Rs 5.07 crore for quarter ended on March 31, 2024, rising 13 per cent YoY despite weak topline and operating numbers. Revenue from operations fell 5.65 per cent YoY to Rs 295.5 crore for the quarter.