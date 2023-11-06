scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Market Commentary
Zerodha gives update on technical glitch, says affected clients can only exit positions

Feedback

Zerodha gives update on technical glitch, says affected clients can only exit positions

This was the second glitch on Zerodha's trading platform in one week.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Zerodha gives update on technical glitch, says affected clients can only exit positions Zerodha gives update on technical glitch, says affected clients can only exit positions

Zerodha on Monday informed its clients that it has resolved the technical issue relating to orderbook, positions, holdings and funds page on its trading platform after many users reported the glitch earlier today. The issue is now resolved, it said adding that as a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of users, it said.

"Due to a technical issue, some of our users faced issues viewing the orderbook, positions, holdings and funds page. This issue is now resolved. As a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of our users," Zerodha said on X. 

Also read: Zerodha's trading platform sees glitch again, co says users unable to see executed orders

A few of Zerodha's clients alleged they suffered financial losses because of the technical glitch.  "I exited my PE position at 9:18.....and it doesn't show in orders.....and then exited at 10:15....with 4 point loss.....since position size was heavy.....I face a loss of 4K.....will you compensate me for this..," asked one of its clients. 

Another user claimed: "more than half of the profits wiped out." A third user asked for a refund. "Please give us refunds for our API subscriptions for such a pathetic service."

Due to a technical issue, some of our users faced issues viewing the orderbook, positions, holdings and funds page. This issue is now resolved.

As a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of our users. https://t.co/ZssbGtzOrn

Earlier, in a post on X (erstwhile Twitter), Zerodha said: "Due to an intermittent issue, some of our users are not able to see executed orders in the orderbook. However, the executed orders are updated on the positions page. We're working on fixing this." This was the second glitch on Zerodha's trading platform in one week.

 

Also read: Zerodha trading platform Kite sees technical issue; Nithin Kamath's co replies

Also read: Indian Energy Exchange shares up 6% on Oct power market update; analyst views on IEX

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 06, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement