Zerodha gives update on technical glitch, says affected clients can only exit positions

Zerodha on Monday informed its clients that it has resolved the technical issue relating to orderbook, positions, holdings and funds page on its trading platform after many users reported the glitch earlier today. The issue is now resolved, it said adding that as a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of users, it said.

"Due to a technical issue, some of our users faced issues viewing the orderbook, positions, holdings and funds page. This issue is now resolved. As a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of our users," Zerodha said on X.

Also read: Zerodha's trading platform sees glitch again, co says users unable to see executed orders

A few of Zerodha's clients alleged they suffered financial losses because of the technical glitch. "I exited my PE position at 9:18.....and it doesn't show in orders.....and then exited at 10:15....with 4 point loss.....since position size was heavy.....I face a loss of 4K.....will you compensate me for this..," asked one of its clients.

Another user claimed: "more than half of the profits wiped out." A third user asked for a refund. "Please give us refunds for our API subscriptions for such a pathetic service."

Due to a technical issue, some of our users faced issues viewing the orderbook, positions, holdings and funds page. This issue is now resolved.



As a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of our users. https://t.co/ZssbGtzOrn

Earlier, in a post on X (erstwhile Twitter), Zerodha said: "Due to an intermittent issue, some of our users are not able to see executed orders in the orderbook. However, the executed orders are updated on the positions page. We're working on fixing this." This was the second glitch on Zerodha's trading platform in one week.

Also read: Zerodha trading platform Kite sees technical issue; Nithin Kamath's co replies

Also read: Indian Energy Exchange shares up 6% on Oct power market update; analyst views on IEX