Equity, forex, commodity markets shut on account of Ram Navami today

Financial markets are closed on Thursday on account of Ram Navami. Both BSE and National Stock Exchange will remain shut.

Besides equity, commodity markets are also shut on April 2. Derivatives (Futures and Options) markets will also remain shut today.

There will be no trading activity in currency and bond markets as well. The money market was shut yesterday on account of annual bank closing. On March 31, the Indian rupee ended flat at 75.62 per dollar against Monday's closing of 75.61.

On Wednesday, benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed 4% lower as investors panicked over the worst quarter ever experienced due to the coronavirus pandemic. BSE Sensex ended 1,203 points lower at 28,265 and NSE Nifty50 closed 334 points lower at 8,263. All the sectoral indices also ended lower.

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 1,116.79 crore & DIIs too offloaded Rs 450.36 crore in equities yesterday.

Globally, markets continued to trade in red today, as sentiment turned risk-averse amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and tightened lockdowns across the world to combat the virus spread. In Asia, indices also opened in red, with SGX Nifty, Set Composite and Strait Times falling 1.4%.

US Dow Jones fell 950 points with US President warning the nation of 'very painful two weeks' ahead. White House officials have projected around 1-2.4 lakh coronavirus deaths in the country. European indices also ended 4% lower yesterday.

Till Thursday, India has reported a total of 1,834 coronavirus cases, of which, 1,649 are active and 143 have recovered.

Globally, there are over 9.3 lakh confirmed cases and 0.47 lakh deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, over 2.4 lakh have recovered.

