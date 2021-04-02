Good Friday 2021: Is share market closed on Friday? All you need to know about NSE, BSE trading holiday tomorrow

Share market, along with currency and commodity derivates markets, will remain closed on Friday, April 2, on the occasion of Good Friday. Combined with the weekly offs on Saturday and Sunday, investors will have an extended weekend this week. The markets will reopen on Monday, April 5.

The month of April will have two other market holidays. The first will be on April 14 on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and the second will be on April 21 on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In the calendar year 2021, there are 14 scheduled market holidays, including six extended weekends, when a holiday falls on either Friday or Monday.

The Indian equities, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended higher on Thursday amid broad-based buying. The BSE Sensex reclaimed 50,000, while the Nifty 50 breached 14,850 levels. The Sensex closed higher by 520 points, or 1.05 per cent, at 50,029, and the Nifty settled at 14,867, up 176 points or 1.2 per cent.

The broader markets outperformed their benchmark peers, with midcap and smallcap indices rising 1.65 per cent and 2.06 per cent, respectively. All the sectoral indices ended in the green, barring FMCG and Consumer Durables, with metal and power index emerging as top gainers, rising 5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.

