Good Friday 2021: Wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook status, significance; why it is celebrated

Good Friday is observed on the Friday just before Easter every year. This year Good Friday is on April 2 i.e tomorrow. The Easter celebration will begin on the following Sunday on April 4.

Why is Good Friday important?

Good Friday is also known as Black Friday as this was the day Jesus Christ was crucified more than 2000 years ago. Good Friday also marks the end of Lent which is a 40-day period of fasting for Christian.

When is Good Friday?

This year, Good Friday is on April 2. Good Friday is a gazetted holiday in India. The stock market and banks would remain closed on Good Friday.

Why is Good Friday celebrated?

Good Friday is celebrated to commemorate the day Jesus Christ was crucified. Good Friday is considered holy because on this day Jesus Christ sacrificed his life out of love for everyone and while suffering for the sins of humanity.

On the occasion of Good Friday, people wish one another strength and happiness. Since, due to the recent surge in COVID-19, meeting up and celebrating Good Friday maybe not be possible, here is a collection of Good Friday Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram status you can share with your loved ones.

Good Friday 2021 Wishes

May all of us be blessed with the goodness of Good Friday on this auspicious day and always

May God fill your life with goodness on this holy day. Happy Good Friday 2020

Happy Good Friday! May God turn this Good Friday into a blissful beginning of your life. May God fill your life with goodness on this holy day.

I'm praying to Lord that he keeps you safe always and surrounds your life with eternal love and happiness. Wishing you a Holy Good Friday!

May the love of Jesus fill your heart with heavenly bliss and holy desires for now and forever. Wishing you a Holy Good Friday my friend!

Good Friday 2021 Messages

For he taught his disciples, and said unto them, The Son of man is delivered into the hands of men, and they shall kill him; and after that he is killed, he shall rise the third day. - Mark 9:31

"If Christ is God, He cannot sin, and if suffering was a sin in and by itself, He could not have suffered and died for us. However, since He took the most horrific death to redeem us, He showed us in fact that suffering and pain have great power." -E.A. Bucchianeri

"I Pray to Lord For Yo, He Gives You Blessing Shine Upon You On This Holy day or May He Always Keep in His Loving Care."

"I wish the Lord will keep you in his loving care now and always.-Happy Good Friday All

We who are enlisted to be fellow-workers with God know that...death did not have the last word, that Good Friday was not the end of the story."

Good Friday 2021 WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Status

Jesus Christ is Risen Today, Alleluia!, Our Triumphant Holy day, Alleluia! Who did Once upon the cross, Alleluia! uffer To redeem Our Loss, Alleluia!

I pray to Lord for you, He gives you blessings, shines upon you, on this Holy Day or May he always keeps in his loving care." -Happy Good Friday

On the Holy day...May His light guide your path..may his love grace your heart...And may His sacrifice strengthen Your Soul ! Thinking of you on GOOD FRIDAY....!

"Life is a maybe, Death is for sure. Sin is the cause, Christ is the cure!" -Happy Good Friday!

May the blessings Of the Lord Shine upon you On this Holy Day & may he always Keep you in his loving care!

Good Friday 2021 Quotes

Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee. For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the LORD shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee. - Isaiah 60:1-2

"May the Darkest Night will End and the Sun will rise. Have a positive hope on this Good Friday!"

"It's Good Friday. Good Because 2000 years ago the events of today prove that we matter to God." -Good Friday

"Jesus drew the sinful expectations of the world unto himself...Absorbed them & bore them on the cross...His death was the death of sin itself...Let's pray to him and make our faith strong...Have a Blessed Good Friday!

