Share Market News Live: Sensex falls 250 points, Nifty at 12,675; Coal India, HDFC, Kotak Bank top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on November 12: Market indices Sensex and Nifty reversed from eight days of consecutive gains amid profit booking and traded on a bearish note on Thursday, amid weak Asian equities. Sensex was falling 266 points to 43,327, and Nifty was trading 72 points lower at 12,676. Meanwhile, September quarterly earnings announcements by Amrutanjan Healthcare, Andhra Cements, Apollo Microsystems, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Centrum Capital, Cochin Shipyard, Eicher Motors, will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 316 points higher at 43,593 and Nifty gained 188 points to close at 12,749.

11. 41AM: JK Cement 2QFY21 results outlook

JMFL in its report said,:"JK Cement (JKCE) 2QFY21 results were significantly ahead of expectations on lower fixed costs. Revenue recorded a growth of 24% YoY led by market share gains on completion of expansion. Overall volumes grew by 26% YoY; 28%/9% YoY volume growth in grey/white cement segment. Blended realisations grew marginally on a QoQ basis (inline with expectation) as white cement/putty volumes doubled in 2Q increasing its proportion in overall mix. Blended EBITDA/t at INR 1,461/t (vs. INR 1,135/t last year), reported 29% YoY growth primarily led by decline in costs. Other expenses declined marginally YoY on absolute basis despite 26% growth in volumes. Net debt (at INR 13.7bn currently) is expected to peak at INR 25bn as company spends INR 5-6bn towards projects and c.INR 1.5-2.5bn towards maintenance capex, infusion in Fujairah and Panna project. Company is expected to kick-start expansion at Panna from 1QFY22 (2-3 years time for commissioning with capex of less than INR 25bn). Going forward we expect the ramp up in new capacities along with the cost initiatives will drive the strong FCF generation helping the company to fund its expansion projects. We upgrade the EBITDA estimates by 12-15% and roll forward by 12 months. We continue to value the company at 10x FY22 EBITDA to arrive at a revised TP of INR 2,100."

11. 30 AM: Infosys outlook

Commenting on Infosys-Manik Taneja, from JMFL said," Infosys's Virtual Analyst Meet provided increased confidence in resiliency (as seen in recent quarters, Infosys is the lone Tier I techs to see positive growth in 1HFY21 with margins improving to near FY18 levels after the investments made through FY18-20). While INFO kept shy of providing any firm quantitative outlook on midterm growth and margins, it expects to revert to pre Covid momentum ('with possible upsides from industry tailwinds') as well as expects to maintain and expand operating margins going forward aided by strategic levers (read: AI/Automation, onsite/offshore revenue mix, employee pyramid, sub contracting costs and operating leverage). Infosys's commentary was reassuring with company signalling single minded focus on execution aided by stability at the top leadership team over the recent years (unlike what was seen through FY11-18). We remain BUY on Infosys with INFO being our top pick in the sector. Our Tier I preference is INFO>HCLT>TECHM (All rated BUYs)>Wipro>TCS (both rated HOLDs)."

11. 11AM: Nifty technical update

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said,: "In our last week's outlook, we had mentioned a bullish Flag pattern on Nifty with targets of 12700 - 12800 and the said target has been met. Technically, when prices reach their pattern target levels with oscillators in the overbought zone, the prices are likely to see some correction or consolidation. This is what we said yesterday in the report and exactly the same was witnessed in the first half. Having said that, with a medium-term view, we believe that it's just the beginning of mega Bull Run, and 13000 and beyond levels are very much on cards. In such a scenario, buying on dips for index or having a stock specific approach will be the right strategy. For the coming session, immediate support is placed around 12630 - 12550 levels."

11.02 AM: Private Sector Banks update

Commenting on Private Sector Banks, LKP Securities said in its note," The overall NPA ratio declined sequentially because of Supreme Court's interim order. Nevertheless, most of the large banks reported stable pro-forma NPA numbers, while most lenders indicated healthy trend in collection efficiencies (~94% for most of the bank) in Sep/Oct-20. The large private sector banks expect ~3% of book may go for restructuring. 2QFY21 results indicated private bank's earnings recovery from COVID faster than anticipated. Private Banks witnessed healthy NII growth (~16% YoY) as NIMs remain stable. On the back of higher collection efficiencies, we estimate SCB's FY21E, GNPA ratio to inch up to ~11.5% (v/s 13% estimated by RBI under base case scenario). However, the Net NPA formation may remain stable because of ample contingent provision (ex. PCR) available in the balance sheet. We estimate the NNPA ratio to be at ~4% by FY21E which is lower than FY16-19 run rate

10. 54 AM: FII inflow outlook

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"Sustained FII buying (Rs 6027 crores yesterday) is imparting strength to the market even at high levels. This month, so far, around $ 4 billion have come in.DII selling is having no impact on the market. Investors have to be cautious at these levels. Remain invested in quality large-caps. Prospects for segments like IT appear good even at present levels. Last month witnessed lots of mutual fund redemptions & stoppage of SIPs. These decisions have already been proved wrong"

10.39 AM: Market falls further

10. 21 AM: Metropolis Q2FY21 results

Keshav Lahoti- Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"For Q2FY20 Metropolis Healthcare reported 29.2% YoY revenue growth to Rs 289 cr. With additional revenue coming from Covid testing, cost management measures as well as operating leverage has resulted in significant uptick in EBITDA margins at record levels of 32.9% expanding by 470 bps before CSR and ESOP expenses. PAT increased by 40.3% to Rs 60.5 cr. Result was better than our expectation. For the quarter, the company has conducted the maximum number of COVID tests in the industry. We are bullish on the company as it is gaining market share, improving margin profile and consistent financial track record which is expected to continue in the future."

10.10 AM: Gland Pharma IPO update

Commenting on Gland Pharma IPO, Yash Gupta- Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"Gland Pharma IPO the biggest pharma IPO in India, lack of confidence from retail investors, on Day 3 IPO fully subscribed as QIB showed good interest in the company. Overall IPO subscribed 2.05 time, QIB portion subscribed 6.40 time while retail portion subscribed 0.24 times only. Company priced IPO at PE levels of 30.1x at the upper end of the price band that is at a slight premium to mid-cap pharma peers as per FY 2020 numbers. The company is also trading at EV/Sales of 8.1x and EV/EBITDA of 20.1, which is also higher as compared to peers. We have assigned a"NEUTRAL"recommendation to our retail clients. We are not expecting any big listing gain from the IPO and expecting 100% allotment to retail."

10.00 AM: Earnings today

Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. Amrutanjan Healthcare, Andhra Cements, Apollo Microsystems, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Centrum Capital, Cochin Shipyard, Eicher Motors, Fortis Healthcare, HEG, Infibeam Avenues, Noida Toll Bridge and Page Industries, among others, are slated to announce their Q2 results on Thursday.

9. 45 AM: Technical outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The Nifty seems to be taking a breather which is natural and healthy for a trend to sustain. If it gets past yesterday's high, it will resume it's uptrend. The overall target for the index could be in the vicinity of 13000 and hence corrections can be fruitfully utilised to enter the markets. We have a good support at 12000 and till that holds, we can aim for higher targets."

9. 37 AM: Stocks to watch today on November 12

Ashoka Buildcon, SpiceJet, IndiGo, PNB, Aurobindo Pharma, ICICI Bank among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

9. 27 AM: Nifty outlook

Reliance Smartmoney Reserch in its note said," : NSE-NIFTY resumed its northward journey post intraday decline and continued its prior life-time-high closing trend for straight third trading session in a row. Yesterday, despite mix global cues the index managed to continue its up-move. As mentioned earlier, our bullish view will remain intact, but due to its overbought technical indicators, near-term consolidation or such kind of intraday decline cannot be ruled out. On the lower side, initially the index will find supports at 12,500 and 12,300 levels. In case of major decline, its 20-day and 50-day EMA will act as a strong support for the index, which are now placed at 12,037 and 11,723 levels, respectively. NIFTY could test 13,200 level provided the index surpasses 12,800 mark convincingly.

As for the day, support is placed at around 12,624 and then at 12,498 levels, while resistance is observed at 12,822 and then at 12,895 levels."

9. 18 AM: Opening session

Market indices Sensex and Nifty reversed from eight days of consecutive gains and opened on a bearish note on Thursday, amid weak Asian equities. Sensex was falling 90 points to 43,503, and Nifty was trading 35 points lower at 12,714.

9.09 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 6,207.19 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 3,463.86 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 November, provisional data showed.

8. 50 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, Indan rupee declined 18 paise to settle at 74.36 per US dollar on Wednesday, amid strengthened American currency in the overseas market and rising crude prices.

8. 40 AM:Market outlook

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President (Equity Technical Research), Kotak Securities said," In the last three days, the market bouncing back, following a pattern of 100% recovery from intraday low levels. Today, too, Nifty 50 index recovered from its low. After falling to 11570 levels, the Nifty 50 index surged to the highest level of the day around 12770 levels.

He added," Today, the market has formed a "Hanging Man" formation on the daily chart, which is a sign of weakness, however, it could turn positive for the market if tomorrow Nifty crosses the level of 12800 and sustains above it till the end of the first half of the trading session. Such type of formation appears at the final stage of the euphoric up-move. Tomorrow could be the most crucial day for the market. Above the level of 12800, the Nifty could move to 12950. On the other side, 12670 and 12570 would be supports for the market."

8. 30 AM: Closing on Wednesday

After a volatile trading session, market indices ended on a bullish note on Wednesday for the eighth consecutive session, amid positive global equities. Sensex ended 316 points higher at 43,593 and Nifty gained 188 points to close at 12,749. During the session, Sensex jumped 430 points to breach 43K and hit an all-time high of 43,708, while Nifty gained 138 points to touch a fresh high of 12,769 today.

Sensex, Nifty close at record highs for third session; Hindalco, Axis Bank top gainers