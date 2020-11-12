Stocks in news: Ashoka Buildcon, SpiceJet, IndiGo, PNB, Aurobindo Pharma, ICICI Bank

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Amrutanjan Healthcare, Andhra Cements, Apollo Microsystems, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Centrum Capital, Cochin Shipyard, Eicher Motors.

Ashoka Buildcon: Company reported higher profit at Rs 70.4 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 11.4 crore, while its revenue increased to Rs 1,189.3 crore from Rs 1,037.8 crore YoY.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance reported nearly 54% fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 323.20 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. Its net interest income rose to Rs 750 crore from Rs 731 crore QoQ.

SpiceJet: Budget carrier SpiceJet reported a net loss of Rs 112.6 crore for the quarter ended September, as against a net loss of Rs 462.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Company's revenue fell to Rs 1,070.5 crore versus Rs 2,848.3 crore YoY.

Punjab National Bank: The bank has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis.

Aurobindo Pharma: Company reported higher profit at Rs 805.6 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 639.5 crore, while its revenue rose to Rs 6,483.3 crore from Rs 5,600.5 crore YoY.

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender said it has seen a significant pick-up in home loan disbursements in October both in terms of the number of customers and in terms of value. Bank's mortgage loan portfolio has crossed Rs 2 lakh crore, the bank said.

Coal India: The company reported 16.3% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,948.12 crore for September quarter on the back of higher expenses, compared to Rs 3,522.9 crore. Its revenue increased to Rs 21,153.1 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 20,382.6 crore YoY.

InterGlobe Aviation: Government increased domestic flights capacity to 70 percent from 60 percent earlier.

GMR Infrastructure: Company reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 750 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

IL&FS Engineering: The company reported consolidated net loss to Rs 73.16 crore in the quarter ended September, as against a total consolidated net loss after exceptional items and tax at Rs 56.64 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Earnings today: Amrutanjan Healthcare, Andhra Cements, Apollo Microsystems, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Centrum Capital, Cochin Shipyard, Eicher Motors, Fortis Healthcare, HEG, Infibeam Avenues, Noida Toll Bridge and Page Industries, among others, are slated to announce their Q2 results on Thursday.