Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty see huge recovery after hitting circuit filter in early trade

Share Market LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered after major free-fall on Friday as trading resumed after one hour halt, with mild recovery registered in sector-based indices. Earlier, Indian bourses halted trading for 45 minutes during the early session after both the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their lower circuit limits. With indices off day's lows, Sensex traded 125 points higher at 32,600 and Nifty 47 points higher at 9,637.

Covid-19 infection cases have risen drastically outside China, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. More than 130,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in 127 countries and territories, killing at least 4,900 people. The reported number of infected cases from coronavirus in India has risen to 74 on Friday. Of this, 57 covid cases are India nationals, while 17 cases are foreigners in India. India also reported its first death due to coronavirus on Thursday night.

On Thursday's trade, benchmark indices closed nearly 8% lower. While 30-share index BSE Sensex has hit a fresh 52-week low at 32,493.10 on Thursday, the 50-share index NSE Nifty has dropped to the intraday low of 9,508.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Asain indices continue downward spiral

11: 35 AM

Asia's stock markets crashed on Friday as panic gripping world financial markets deepened, and even haven assets such as gold and bonds were ditched to cover losses in the wipeout, said a Reuters report.

FII/ DII action on Thursday

11: 30 AM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,475.29 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Coronavirus update

11: 26 AM

Market in the last two sessions

11: 25 AM

The domestic equity market extended losses and dropped drastically to hit circuit breakers today amid rising concerns over the coronavirus, that further heightened fears of a global economic recession.

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty dropped almost 11% on Friday, after dropping 8% intraday on Thursday's trade, tracking losses in financial markets around the globe, that continued to feel jitters of coronavirus pandemic.

RBI to sell dollars worth USD 2 bn on Monday

11: 20 AM

Amid the heavy rush for the US dollar in forex markets, the Reserve Bank announcd on Thursday that it sell USD 2 billion worth of American currency to banks in a bid to infuse liquidity in the domestic forex market roiled by mounting concerns over coronavirus pandemic and crash in global oil prices.

'Flight to safety has led to spike in volatility across all asset classes, with several emerging market currencies experiencing downside pressures,' the RBI said in a statement. "Mismatches in US dollar liquidity have become accentuated across the world.

Vix index at high

11: 17 AM

India VIX is at its highest, trading at 56.74, rising 37.86% or 15.58 points.

Top gainers and losers

11: 15 AM

Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, HDFC, Titan, NTPC, Ultra Tech Cement were among the top losers in Sensex pack on Friday's session. Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, TCS, Bajaj Auto were among the major gainers of the 30-share index pack. Overall 17 out of 30 stocks were trading in green.

On NSE, Sun Pharma, YES Bank, HDFC, NTPC, Titan were among the major gainers on NSE Nifty, while UPL Ltd, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra were top laggards in the 50-share index.

Indices trade with high volatility

11: 10 AM

Sensex an Nifty turned voaltile after the trading halt on Friday, with recovery registered in banking, financial and pharma stocks. With indices off day's lows, Sensex traded 125 points higher at 32,600 and Nifty 47 points higher at 9,637.

Earlier, Indian bourses halted trading for 45 minutes during the early session after both the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their lower circuit limits.

Market turns red again

11:03 AM

The Sensex is down 616 points or 1.88% lower at 32,162 and the Nifty fell 85 points or 0.90% at 9,504.

Market Update

11:01 AM

Besides selloff in global equities, choppiness in international oil prices and depreciating rupee added to investor concerns. Further, incessant foreign fund outflow also spooked market participants, traders said.

Coronavirus Update

11:00 AM

The number of coronavirus patients in India has risen to 74, as per health ministry log.

Global market scenario

10: 59 AM

Asian equities went into meltdown on Friday, extending a global rout that saw markets experience their worst day in decades as fears of a worldwide recession spooked investors worldwide.

Top losers

10: 55 AM

Tech Mahindra was the top loser on Sensex, cracking up to 15 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank and TCS.

Rupee recovers

10: 45 AM

After hitting a record low in the early trade on March 13, the Indian rupee recovered, falling 16 paise to 74.44 against the US dollar on Friday as financial markets around the globe continued to feel jitters of coronavirus pandemic.

A day earlier, the Indian currency had tumbled by 60 paise to close at a new 17-month low of 74.28 amid coronavirus pandemic fanning global economic recession fears.

Market recovers, indices down 5%

10: 30 AM

Sensex and Nifty recovered after major free-fall on Friday, with mild recovery registered in sector-based indices. Where BSE Sensex traded 1,860 or 5.68% lower at 31,095, NSE Nifty fell to 9,058 level, declining 531 points or 5.54%.

Gold today

10: 20 AM

MCX Gold Futures of 03 Apr 2020, were trading at Rs 42,206 as against Rs 43,355, down 2.65% today.

Sensex, Nifty start trading after halt

10: 10 AM

Sensex was trading lower by 3,468 points or 10.58% at 29,310. The index had stopped one hour ago at 29,687. Nifty was at 8,553 level, dropping 11% or 1,059 points.

Market Update

10: 09 AM

Sensex and Nifty started trading again at the BSE and NSE platforms on Friday, each declining almost 11%, amid heavy selloff in index heavyweights. Indices crashed in opening trade today, continuing the downward trend, following weak cues from global stocks. With Nifty hitting circuit breaker, trading on the index was halted for one hour.

Friday trade halted for one hour

10: 07 AM

With indices hitting 10% lower circuit breakers within few minutes of the opening session on Friday, exchanges BSE and NSE have stopped the trading for one hour, with VIX index at 0. The crash was led by major volatility in global markets that continued to panic due to the spread of the coronavirus. According to rules by SEBI on circuit filters, trading will halted for 45 minutes when Sensex or Nifty plunge 10%.

Oil declines for the 3rd day

9: 53 AM

Oil prices extended fall for the third session on Friday, with Brent crude set for its biggest weekly drop since 1991. Brent crude was down 67 cents, or 2%, at $32.55 a barrel, after falling more than 7% on Thursday.

Rupee slips 17 paise to 74.44

9: 46 AM

In the opening session of Friday, the local currency Rupee slipped 16 paise to 74.44 against US dollar as coronavirus panic worsens. Rupee closed at 74.50 a dollar yesterday, down 82 paise against it's previous close of 73.68

Global earnings forecasts revised

9: 40 AM

Citigroup (Citi) revised lower their global earnings forecasts, and they are now expecting a contraction by 10% this year (compared to bottom-up consensus of +8%). It is broadly in line with +2% global GDP out-come for this year.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs (GS) notes that the earnings outlook in the US worsened as well, especially when we have lower oil prices and interest rates right now, which would hurt earnings of energy and financials (though the former now accounted for approx 2% of S&P earnings). The investment frim now expects S&P earnings to fall by three consecutive quarters, followed by a sharp recovery in 4Q FY20.

As per Goldman Sachs (GS) estimates, the US quarterly earnings are expected to decline by 15% in the second quarter, followed by a drop of 12% in the third quarter, before rising by 12% in the fourth quarter.

Crude oil today

9: 35 AM

Oil prices also extended losses, with crude benchmark trading at 30.99 USD per barrel, down 0.51%.

Trading halted at exchange

9: 30 AM

The markets have halted trading for nest one hour, owing to Nifty hitting circuit breaker. The markets will re-open with a pre-open session for 15 minutes.Sensex has dropped over 3,090 points to 29,687 in the opening session of Friday and Nifty has fallen to 966 points to 8,624.

Trading halted for one hour

9: 27 AM

With Nifty hitting circuit breaker, trading on the index has been halted for one hour.Nifty has fallen to 966 points to 9,624.

Indices hit fresh 52-week lows

9: 25 AM

While 30-share index BSE Sensex has hit a fresh 52-week low at 32,493.10 on Friday, the 50-share index NSE Nifty has dropped to the intraday low of 9,508.00.

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Sensex has dropped 2,500 point at the opening session of Friday and traded at 29,847 mark. Similarly, NSE Nifty has fallen 755 points to 8,834 level, starting with a gap down today.

Per-open session

9: 10 AM

BSE 30-share index traded 1,564 points lower at 31,214 and NSE Nift 50 share indexx was trading 482 points lower at 9,107 level in the pre-open session of Friday.

Equity market worldwide hit

9: 05 AM

Equity markets plunged Thursday, with some recording their worst day in decades, amid virus fears. The coronavirus scare has abruptly cut short the tourism travels, with a stream of announcements about cancelations, in a bid to contain the spread of the infection.

SGX Nifty down

9:00 AM

Another bloodbath awaits Dalal Street as SGX Nifty traded down 700 points, indicating gap down opening for Nifty, below 9,000 level.

Global market scenario

8: 50 AM

Globally, indices were trading in bear market as virus panic gripping the world financial markets deepened further. Not one stock on the index is in positive territory.

Dow Jones yesterday saw the biggest decline, of nearly 10% since the 'Black Monday' of 1987 (33 years) when the index dropped 22%. Accompanying this, S&P and NAsdaq also entered bear market, dropping 9% each.

Wall Street closer majorly lower on Thursday, with indices being halted again for the third time this month as steep selling triggered circuit breakers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.99%, the S&P 500 lost 9.51% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.43%.

In European markets, FTSE, CAC and DAX ended 10 to 12% lower. Australia's benchmark fell 7.6%

Elsewhere in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2% and is down 12.8% this week. Set Composite index was down 10%. Nikkie and Kospi were falling 8%, SGX Nifty was down 6%, Strait Times, Hang Seng, Taiwan index were falling over 5%. In all this, Shanghai Composite index for China, where the virus had originated from has been trading mere 2% lower.

The extended market plunge worldwide, as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, gathered pace in recent times after investors were spooked as policy makers all around the world are announcing various measures to combat with the virus that has reached 127 countries and territories.

Retail inflation drops

8: 35 AM

In domestic cues, Retail inflation (CPI), has slipped down to 6.58% in February, compared to 7.59 per cent retail inflation in January, as prices of food prices came down sharply, showed data released by National Statistics Office (NSO) on Wednesday. Despite the downturn, this is the third month that consumer price inflation remained above the upper limit of 6 per cent set by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

RBI cautions states against abandoning private banks

8: 30 AM

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stepped in to restore faith YES Bank. RBI said in a letter addressed to chief secretaries of various state governments that "It has been observed from certain media reports that some of the State Governments have advised government bodies and other entities under their jurisdiction to transfer their funds held with Private Sector Banks to Public Sector Banks. It is also learnt that a few other State Governments are contemplating similar action."

RBI expressed concerns that such a step on part of state governments will cause unnecessary panic in banking sector, leading to liquidity issues.

Market capitalisation drops

8: 25 AM

The market capitilisation of BSE stood at Rs 157.6 lakh crore on 30 January, when India reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus. A little over a month since then, the market capitalisation of BSE now stands at Rs 125.3 lakh crore.

Coronavirus update

8: 25 AM

Besides the outbreak in China, the Covid-19 infection cases have risen drastically outside China, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. It has now reached almost 122 countries, causing around 4,630 deaths, with the number of infected cases rising to 126,136 today. Of this, 68,219 have been recovered globally. The reported number of infected cases from coronavirus in India has risen to 73 on Thursday. Of this, 56 covid cases are India nationals, while 17 cases are foreigners in India. The nation has also reported its first death due to coronavirus on Thursday night.

Stocks to watch today on March 13

8: 20 AM

PVR, Arvind Fashions, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Coal India among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session.

Last Close

8: 15 AM

After witnessing one of the worst single day fall in recent times, benchmark indices on Thursday closed nealry 8% lower. The 30-share index BSE Sensex closed 2,919 points lower at 32,778, while 50-share index NSE Nifty ended 868 points lower at 9,590.

