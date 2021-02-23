Share Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty at 14,750; ONGC, L&T, Sun Pharma, NTPC, TCS top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on February 23: Share market indices rose sharply on Tuesday, tracking mixed cues from global equities, led by buying pressure in index heavyweights. Reversing from 5 days of fall, Sensex traded 550 points higher at 50,280 and Nifty 50 index gained by 165 points to trade at 14,840. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 30 points, indicating a positive trend in domestic grounds today. Yesterday, the Sensex ended 1,145 points lower at 49,744 and NSE Nifty 50 index lost 306 points to 14,675.

12. 04 PM:NTPC outlook

Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said," NTPC limited has informed that the company has successful commissioning, 5 MW last part capacity for 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project at Auraiya, UP, has been declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 20.02.2021. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 52115 MW and 64880 MW respectively and the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 51315 MW and 64080 MW respectively. This will not impact company's revenue very much, but will have a positive impact for the NTPC limited."

Mr. Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking

11. 50 AM:Vedantashare price gains 2%

Vedanta share price touched an intraday high of Rs 209.3, rising 2.72% intraday after the GR Arun Kumar resigns as whole-time director & chief financial officer of the company

11. 42 AM: This large-cap stock gave 245% returns in 11 months

Vedanta share price surged 9 per cent to hit record high of Rs 208.15 on Monday amid report that promoter group is mulling another stake buy in the company. Vedanta shares have delivered an impressive return of 245 per cent over the last eleven months, from its 52-week low of Rs 60.3 as on March 30, 2020. The stock has jumped 12 per cent in the last five days and 26 per cent over one month period. In the calendar year 2021, Vedanta has outperformed the market by rallying 27 per cent, as against a 3.9 per cent gain in the BSE benchmark Sensex. The market capitalisation of Vedanta stands above Rs 75,000 crore.

11. 32AM: Heranba IPO outlook

Ventura Securities said in its note today," During FY18-20, Heranba's revenue grew at 13.3% CAGR to Rs. 951 cr in FY20. Over the same period, its EBITDA grew at a CAGR of 21.4% to Rs. 129 cr in FY20 while the net profit grew at a CAGR of 44.4% to Rs. 98 cr in FY20. Heranba is in the process of developing 2 Fungicides products, 2 Herbicides products and 1 Insecticides product, for which research and development tests have been initiated. The company has more than 9,400 dealers/distributors supported by 21 stock depots spread across 16 states and 1 union territory in India. At the upper price band of the IPO, Heranba is valued at 25.7x FY20 PE (post issue)"

11. 20 AM: APL Apollo share price jumps over 2%

APL Apollo shares touched an intraday high of Rs 962, rising 2.06% on BSE today after the company alloted commercial paper worth Rs 75 crore to ICICI Prudential Ultra Short Term Fund.

11. 10AM:Tata Communications' share price gains over 4%

Tata Communications' shares opened with a gain of 2.97% and touched an intraday high of Rs 1066, rising 4.64% intraday. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of shares of Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) by Panatone Finvest Ltd. The proposed deal envisages acquisition of shareholding not exceeding 26.12% by Panatone Finvest Ltd in Tata Communications Ltd (erstwhile VSNL).

11. 00 AM: Bitcoin plummets $8,000 after Elon Musk's concerns over rally

Bitcoin suffered a drop of more than $8,000 on Monday after Elon Musk raised his concern that the price have risen too quickly.

Musk's tweet last week sent the cryptocurrency on a skyrocketing high of more than $58,000. However, it was his tweet this weekend that resulted in the fall of the cryptocurrency in a matter of a few hours.

10. 50 AM:Future Retail shares fall 3%

Future Retail shares fell 3% intraday to Rs 68.55 today. Thi was after the Supreme Court asked the NCLT not to pass the final order on amalgamation of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail as it agreed to hear Amazon's plea against the Delhi High Court verdict staying its single judge directive to maintain status quo on the deal.

10. 40 AM: Reliance Industries share price gains over 2%

Reliance Industries share price gained over 2% to hit intraday high of Rs 2048.7 on BSE today, in line with broader indices Sensex and Nifty. The company said on February 23 that it is carving out its Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) business into an independent subsidiary. RIL said it will retain 100 percent management control of the new subsidiary. In a notification to exchanges, RIL said that the promoter group will continue to hold a 49.14 percent stake in the O2C business after the reorganisation and that the process will result in no change in shareholding of the company.

10. 30 AM:Heranba Industries IPO

Nirali Shah, Head- Equity Research, Samco Securities said,"Heranba Industries' IPO issue of Rs.625 Cr is opening tomorrow. It is a crop protection chemical manufacturer, exporter and marketing company based out of Vapi, Gujarat. The Company has a strong 19.5% market share in the pyrethroids market and caters to over 60 countries. As of FY20, 49% of its revenues came from the overseas markets which enabled Heranba to sail through the ups and downs locally. Covid-19 also had minimal impact on the company's operations since all agrochemical companies were allowed to run at full capacities. Heranba's revenues have grown at a CAGR of 13% from FY18-FY20 whereas its PAT has grown at a CAGR of 44% during the same period. On top of that it has recorded robust average ROE and ROCE of 31.3% and 56% respectively for the last three years. The company has also been reducing debt on its books and trades at a reasonable valuation multiple of 25x P/E compared to its peers. The company faces high risk due to shoot up in raw material prices which forms a whopping 70% of its expenses. Moreover, it faces high competition risk from peers such as Rallis India, Bharat Rasayan and Sumimoto Chemical. But despite these risks, Heranba continues to capture a dominant position with sound fundamentals and diversification capabilities. Therefore, we recommend investors to subscribe to this IPO for listing gains. However, investors should also be cautious about the prevailing market sentiment and their own liquidity before aggressively subscribing to all IPO."

10.23 AM: Morning view on the market

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"After a long gap, FIIs turned sellers yesterday. The combined selling by FIIs & DIIs pulled the market down sharply with a 306 point cut in Nifty. Sharp corrections like this are normal and even desirable in a bull market. When valuations are high some triggers will cause corrections. The escalation in Covid cases in Maharashtra, a spike in crude and rising bond yields provided the trigger for correction. Correction in Nasdaq yesterday is another reminder that excessive valuation cannot sustain. Investors should wait and watch for stability & consolidation in the market before making fresh commitments"

10. 07 AM:Stocks to watch today on February 23

RIL, Airtel, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, UPL, Info Edge, Bharat Forge among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

9. 54 AM: Global markets

Asian stocks are trading mixed on Tuesday after their counterparts declined overnight on Wall Street. In US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered valuation concerns. Investors also await cues from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who delivers his semi-annual testimony on the economy before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

9. 40 AM: Nifty technical view

Reliance Research said in its note," Continuing its prior daily rising trend, NSE-NIFTY began week on a negative note and slipped to 14-day closing low. Yesterday, the index slipped below its 20-day EMA and closed around its lower band of the rising channel. Major technical indicators were negatively poised and remained below their threshold level. In the past, the index tested its 50-day EMA post identical cross-over. This could drag the index towards 14,300-level. On the higher side, the index will now face hurdle at around 15,000-level.

As for the day, support is placed at around 15,048 and then at 14,977 levels, while resistance is observed at 15,220 and then at 15,322 levels."

9. 30 AM: Opening session

Share market indices opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid positive global equities. Reversing from 5 days of fall, Sensex traded 250 points higher at 50,015 and Nifty 50 index gained by 71 points to trade at 14,745.

9. 20 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 893.25 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 919.88 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 February, provisional data showed.

9. 10 AM: Nifty outlook

In its technical market review, Choice Broking said in a note today," After a negative opening, both benchmark indices corrected after a levitation concern for return of lock down situation in a few states which hurt the sentiment and based on which the Nifty gave an intraday correction of over 300 points and settled at 14675 level. Sector wise, media, PSU bank and auto witnessed an average loss of somewhere around 2%, while only metal traded firm in green with a gain of 2.00%. Technically, the benchmark index has given a close below its 21 Days Moving Average which shows further concern for an upcoming trading session, based on which we may see pain in the Nifty, which has a strong support at 14480 while upside Resistance comes at 14800.

9.00 AM: Market outlook this week

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said,"Rising economic restrictions from a spike in virus cases and weak global cues hit the domestic market sentiment. The rate of market fall was aggravated by a sharp rise in volatility, being a monthly F&O expiry week. FPI inflows which were leading the rally slowed down due to global vulnerabilities from rising bond yield & inflation. However, this is a buy on the dip market, a short-term correction will trigger new buying, as economic fundamentals have improved, with more focus on industrial & cyclical."

8. 50 AM: Closing on Monday

Share market indices turned volatile and ended majorly lower on Monday, amid mixed global equities. Extending fall for the fifth consecutive session, the Sensex ended 1,145 points lower at 49,744 and NSE Nifty 50 index lost 306 points to 14,675.

