Stock Market Updates Today: Sensex up 320 pts, Nifty at 15,185; Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Extending previous sessions rally, the Indian stock markets opened higher on Wednesday, tracking positive cues from global peers and Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. AT 10:20 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading 324.41 points or by 0.64 per cent higher at 51,349.89, and the NSE Nifty was at 15,185.5, up by 87.1 points or by 0.58 per cent. Outperforming the benchmark indices, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were up by 0.88 per and 0.79 per cent, respectively. Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Infosys, State Bank of India were among top gainers. On the sectoral front, all the indices belled the day in positive terrain, led by realty and auto stock.

On the global front, Asian markets were trading mostly higher, tracking positive closing at Wall Street in overnight trade. US stocks surged on Tuesday as falling US bond yields eased investors concerns about spiking inflation. The S&P 500 gained 54.09 points, or 1.42 per cent, to close at 3,875.44, while Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 30.3 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 31,832.74. The Nasdaq Composite surged 464.66 points, or 3.69 per cent, to settle at 13,073.83.

10:20 am: Gold price stays below Rs 45,000 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 65,500/kg

Gold price dropped by Rs 250 to Rs 44,430 per 10 gm on Wednesday, while Silver price continued to hover around Rs 66,500 per kg, as per the Good Returns website.

10:10 am: Crude oil price falls below $68

Oil price slipped to around $68 per barrel on Tuesday as concerns about supply disruption in Saudi Arabia eased. Brent crude ended down 72 cents, or 1.06%, at $67.52 a barrel. It had touched $71.38 on Monday, the highest since January 8, 2020, a day after Yemen's Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at Saudi oil sites.

10:00 am: AU Small Finance Bank share price rises 3% on launch of QIP issue

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank rose 3 per cent to Rs 1,268 in opening trade on the BSE on Wednesday after the private lender launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise growth capital.

9:45 am: Petrol, diesel price unchanged on Wednesday

Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged for the eleventh consecutive day across the four metro cities on March 10. The state-run oil marketing companies had last raised the fuel prices on February 27. Petrol and diesel in Delhi remained constant at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 a litre, respectively, while they stayed at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre in Mumbai.

There is speculation that the government may rein in fuel prices, keeping in view elections in four states and one Union Territory. Skyrocketing fuel prices is going to be one of the key agenda in the poll-bound states. Meanwhile, the government has said that it is open to a discussion on bringing petroleum products and LPG under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system.

9:30 am: FIIs investment trend

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to remain net seller in both equity and debt on Tuesday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs 1202.22 crore and Rs -1255.96 crore.

9:15 am: Sensex, Nifty open higher

The Indian stock markets opened higher on Wednesday, tracking positive cues from global peers and Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. The BSE Sensex opened 363 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 51,388.54 and the NSE Nifty belled 116 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 15,214. Outperforming the benchmark indices, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices opened higher by 0.94 per and 0.91 per cent, respectively. IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Infosys, State Bank of India were among top gainers. On the sectoral front, all the indices belled the day in positive terrain, led by realty and auto stock.

9:00 am: Experts view on market: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"In this see-saw game in the market, bulls & bears are giving up and regaining their dominance in tune with macro trends. A rise in bond yields temporarily strengthen the bears and when yields fall bulls come back strongly. Now it appears that the US 10-year bond yield is likely to consolidate in the 1.5% to 1.6% range for the short-term. FIIs are back to buying mode with the net buy of Rs 2850 cr yesterday. This along with DII buying of around Rs 1200 cr is likely to impart strength to the market. Financials, particularly leading private sector banks and large-cap IT stocks are on a strong wicket. Brent cooling off a bit also is good macro news," says Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

8:45 am: SGX Nifty indicates positive opening at Dalal Street

The Nifty futures were trading 118 points or 0.78 per cent higher at 15,263.50, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open higher on Wednesday on the back of positive global cues firm trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange.

8:30 am: Stocks in focus

Shares of BPCL, Reliance, Future Retail, Indian Bank, HPCL, HUDCO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Cards, Power Finance Corporation and Max Financial Services will be in focus in Wednesday's trading session