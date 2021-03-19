Top gainers today: 5 shares rise up to 5%; NTPC, HUL, Power Grid Corp, Reliance, ITC

The Indian benchmark indices closed higher on Friday, snapping five session losing streak, as markets witnessed strong recovery in final hour of day's trade owing to strong buying seen in FMCG, Pharma and Energy stocks. The BSE Sensex surged 641 points or 1.3 per cent to close at 49,858, and the NSE Nifty ended at 14,736.80, up by 178.95 points or by 1.23 per cent. Among the individual stocks, NTPC was top gainers, rising 4.6 per cent, followed by HUL, Power Grid Corporation of India, ITC, Reliance Industries, Nestle India which rose up to 4 per cent. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Titan, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra were among notable losers.

Here's a look at top five gainers on BSE and NSE today:

NTPC

Shares of NTPC emerged as top gainer on BSE and NSE today. Paring previous session losses, the stock of state-owned power utility company ended 4.58 per cent higher at Rs 108.50 on the BSE. During the day's trade, NTPC shares gained as much as 5.38 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 109.55. On Thursday, the shares ended at Rs 103.75.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL)

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) closed higher by 4.4 per cent at Rs 2,313.45, in line with BSE FMCG index which rose by 2.32 per cent. The index heavyweight hit intraday high and low of Rs 2,325 and Rs 2,181, respectively. The market cap of FMCG major surged to Rs 5,43,560 crore.

Power Grid Corporation of India

Power Grid Corporation share price settled Friday's trade at Rs 230.35, up 4.18 per cent, against previous close of Rs 221.10. The stock hit intraday high of Rs 232 on the back on surge in surge in volume. As much as 9.73 lakh shares changed hands over the counter as compared to two-week average volume of 2.93 lakh scrips.

Reliance Industries

Shares of Reliance Industries, the country's most valued firm, were among leading gainers on BSE Sensex pack on Friday. The stock ended 3.6 per cent higher at Rs 2,081.90. The stock opened lower at Rs 1,988.30 after Delhi High Court upheld the order by Singapore International Arbitration Centre prohibiting Future Retail from going ahead with its deal with Reliance Retail. Paring early losses, the stock gained as much as 4.25 per cent to touch intraday high of Rs 2,095.

ITC

Another FMCG major, ITC was also among top five gainers on BSE Sensex pack today. ITC shares closed trade at Rs 223.10, up 2.62 per cent, against previous close price of Rs 217.40.

