Share Market Live: Sensex drops 350 points, Nifty below 15,120; HCL Tech, Dr Reddy, Axis Bank top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on February 18: Share market indices continued trading on a bearish note for third straight session on Thursday, as investors booked profits post the steep gains worldwide. Tracking weak cues from Asian equities, Sensex traded 350 points lower at 51,350 and Nifty fell by 85 points to 15,118. Sectorally, auto, metal, media and PSU Bank index were in buying demand, while FMCG, IT, realty private banking and pharma sectors witnessed selling. ONGC, SBI, Power Grid, RIL, NTPC, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, RIL, TCS and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers. On the other hand, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Airtel and L&T were among the top losers today. Amid rising bond yield concerns, Asian stocks were trading mixed following overnight cues from US and European markets. Traders said moving forward investors will keenly look for international cues. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.49% to 21.39. The BSE's market capitalization stood flat at Rs 205 lakh crore. Yesterday, BSE 30-share Sensex ended 400 points lower at 51,703 and NSE Nifty 50 fell by 104 points at 15,208.

1. 15PM:Page Industries outlook

Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking said," Page Industries Ltd (PIL) is engaged in the manufacturing distribution and marketing of Innerwear Athleisure Sleepwear and Swimwear for men, women and kids. Recently, PIL's CEO Mr. Vedji Ticku (CEO) has submitted his resignation letter owing to personal commitments and from peak stock has corrected ~11%. In our view, this event will not Impact company's financial going ahead. We believe any correction in stock prices provides a buying opportunity to investors. Hence, we are positive on stock."

12. 55 PM: ITC Q3 outlook

Geojit Financial Services said in its Q3FY21 outlook note today,"Q3FY21 standalone revenue up 4.9% YoY (+5.0% QoQ) led by growth in FMCG and Agri businesses. EBITDA margins improved further sequentially to 34.3% (vs. 34.1% in Q2FY21). PAT grew 13.3% QoQ to Rs. 3,663cr. Company declared interim dividend of Rs.5/share during the quarter. We see decent uptick in growth across all of ITC's segments over the coming quarters. Though GoI's draft bill on sales of loose cigarettes may have some impact on its cigarette business in the near term, ITC's diversified portfolio is expected to deliver strong growth over the longer term. Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a rolled forward target price of Rs. 265 based on SOTP."

12. 36 PM: GAIL stock price hits new 52 week high

GAIL share price surged over 9% intraday on Thursday's volatile session and hit a new 52 week high of Rs 147.75 after the board of directors of the company approved a share buyback plan.

The company is going to opening buyback programme between February 25 to March 10, for up to 6,97,56,641 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing 1.55% of the number of equity shares in the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Following the update, GAIL share price opened with a gain of 3.68% today at Rs 139.30 and later touched an intraday as well as fresh high of Rs 147.75, rising 9.97% over the previous close of Rs 134.35 on BSE.

12. 20 PM: RailTel Corporation IPO subscribed 7.6 times last day

The initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned RailTel Corporation of India was subscribed 7.6 times on its third and last day of bidding. The Rs 820-crore public issue at a price band of Rs 93-94 per share, was subscribed 12.09 times by retail investors, 3.18 times in QIB category and 3.29 times in the NII category today.

RailTel Corporation of India's Rs 819.24-crore IPO - the seventh issue this year, is a complete offer for sale of 8,71,53,369 equity shares by the government. The minimum market lot size for the IPO is 155 shares, where an individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots (2015 shares or Rs 189,410). The public issue was fully subscribed on the very first day of the bidding.

12. 12 PM: Market falls further

12. 12 PM: Market falls further

12.01 PM:Heranba Industries Q3 outlook

Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"Heranba Industries has a robust past track record of performance. In the future, we expect Company to gain market share and improve margins. Company has priced its issue at 22.1x PE on a trailing basis, which is quite reasonable by looking at the future prospects of the Company. Its peers such as Rallis India, Sumitomo Chemicals and Bharat Rasayan are trading at 23.1x, 47.3x and 27.0x PE on a trailing basis respectively. Company return ratios are superior to peers (ROE is above 30%). Company has a strong financial position and has been generating positive cash flow. We expect a good listing for the Company. We are positive on the long term prospects of the Company, we recommend "SUBSCRIBE" to the Heranba Industries IPO for long term as well as for listing gains."

11. 51 AM: Wall Street falters at open with Fed minutes in focus

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S Federal Reserve's January meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.1 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 31,399.11. The S&P 500 fell 30.1 points, or 0.76%, at the open to 3,902.57, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.9 points, or 1.10%, to 13,893.57 at the opening bell.

11. 42 AM: RailTel IPO

Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"RailTel is amongst the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India with pan-India optic fiber network. Company has a diversified portfolio of services and solutions. Although, the telecommunications industry in India is highly regulated and changes in laws, regulations or governmental policy could potentially adversely affect the business, prospects, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations. There are no listed peers for the Company. Company has priced its issue at 21.4x PE on a FY20 trailing basis, which is quite reasonable by looking at the strong future growth rates of the Company. RailTel IPO is subscribed over 6.6 times on day 2. We expect the IPO to be subscribed many times.We expect a good listing for the Company. We are positive on the long term prospects of the industry as well the Company, we recommend "SUBSCRIBE" to the RailTel IPO for long term as well as for listing gains."

11. 30 AM: Market falls further

11. 30 AM: Market falls further

11. 21AM: Market turns red

Share market indices continued trading on a volatile note on Thursday, as investors booked profits post the steep gains worldwide. Tracking weak cues from Asian equities, Sensex traded 50 points lower at 51,700 and Nifty gained by 5 points to 15,214.

11. 16 AM: VA Tech Wabag Q3 outlook

Geojit Financial Services said in its Q3FY21 outlook note today,"Current order backlog stands at Rs.10,712Cr with order intake of Rs.971Cr during the quarter. Company registered better than expected revenue of Rs.796Cr registering a growth of 17.2%YoY and 30.8% QoQ. We expect revenue to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over FY20-23. Increased government focus on water recycling and higher budgetary spend will boost the order intake going forward. Debt level has shown significant reduction and stands at Rs.383Cr against Rs.482Cr in FY20 and Rs.392Cr in Q2FY21. We expect further decline in debt level due to improved revenue generation. Considering the positive outlook of the water treatment industry and expected revenue rebound along with improving cash position, we value the stock at 1 year forward PE of 10.5x its FY23E earnings with a target price of Rs.288, and upgrade our rating to BUY."

11.00 AM: Market update

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market was positive on BSE, with 1,687 shares rising, 853 shares falling and a total of 139 unchanged shares.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.49% to 21.39. The BSE's market capitalization stood flat at Rs 206 lakh crore.

10. 53 AM: Gold and silver outlook

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research Limited said,"LBMA Gold Spot trading below $1800 levels, Dollar index trading higher weighing the precious metal. Medium-term momentum has turned negative as the MACD index generated a crossover sell signal. Downside support is $1760 - $1745 levels, Resistance is at $1810 - $1835 levels. MCX Gold February trading with negative momentum near 46400, Higher dollar Index and Bond Yield weighing the domestic gold price. Downside support for the metal is 46200 - 45800. Resistance for the metal is 46800.

MCX Silver is trading near 69000 levels Downside support is 68600 - 67200 levels, we know that inflation will play the role and precious metals will doing quite well. silver also must move based upon industrial demand Resistance is at 70700 - 71400 levels.

10. 33 AM: Currency Outlook

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research Limited said,"The rupee opened on flat at 72.76 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday morning, yesterday it was down against the US dollar due to rise in US 10-year bond yield. FII bought 1008 CR into the domestic equity market gave support to the local currency, the benchmark 5.85% bond maturing in 2030 ended at 98.67 rupees. Dollar index trading strong at 90.95 in morning session. Fed's commitment to maintain its dovish policy stance and for the outlook on asset purchases, which will in turn drive the outlook for U.S. yields.

Technically, USDINR Feb Future closed at 72.80. it is expected to trade with bullish momentum for the day, Market is trading in very narrow range on the previous trading day, below 72.60 market could see Bearish momentum up to 72.48 levels."

10. 20 AM: Global markets today

Asian markets trade mixed as Chinese markets trade in green after Lunar holidays. Shanghai up over 1.5%. Australia's unemployment rate decreased to 6.4% in Jan.

US markets saw profit booking from highs as investors analysed whether strong retail sales, which grew 5.3% in Jan, would lower the urgency for passing Govt. stimulus next week.

European markets closed on a lower note as investors gave importance to rising bond yields in US and outlook for inflation.Retail stocks were the major laggard.

10. 11 AM: Nifty outlook

Geojit Financial said in its note,"The 15179 region highlighted as the downside marker in the last two days, foiled multiple bear attacks yesterday. Such failed attacks may encourage bulls to lift prices today, but favoured view expects such attempts to be brief. Towards this end, the prospects of extended plunge towards 14740 will have to be carefully weighed, but may held off for a session or two to be acted upon. Alternatively, direct rise above 15298 could dilute the bear signs, encouraging us to look onward aiming 15660-16000, but favoured view fails to see the potential of a vertical rise, right away."

10.03 AM: Opening session outlook

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The markets have been a tad nervous since yesterday. The key support to watch out for is 15100 and until we do not close below this level, traders can accumulate long positions at the current juncture and keep a stop below the 15100 support level. 15500 can be a potential target."

9. 55 AM: Top gainers and losers

ONGC, SBI, Power Grid, RIL, NTPC, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, RIL, TCS and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers. On the other hand, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Airtel and L&T were among the top losers today.

9. 40 AM: Market outlook

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"IMF projects India's GDP growth rate at 11.5% and 6.8% for 2021& 2022 respectively. This means India will be the fastest growing large economy in the world in the medium term. Going by the Q1 & Q2 trends, earnings growth also is likely to accelerate. This explains the upgrading of India by most foreign brokerages. Sentiments are positive as reflected in the sustained FPI inflows. Institutional investment is seeing rotation from the star performers of 2020 like pharma & IT to economy facing cyclicals like financials & industrials. However, the rise in crude is a macro- negative for India"

9. 30 AM: Stocks to watch today on February 18

GAIL, Jubilant FoodWorks, Jindal Stainless, Bharti Airtel, Shree Cement among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

9. 22 AM: Nifty outlook

Reliance Research in its note said," NSE-NIFTY failed to record new high amidst undergoing profit booking. Overall market breadth remained negative and major sectors remained mix. However FII continued their buying trend. Major technical indicators were negatively poised, but remained above their threshold level. The index has potential to test 15,500-15,800-16,000-level in the short-term. In case of decline, the index will find support at around 15,000-level initially and 14,850-level subsequently.

As for the day, support is placed at around 15,148 and then at 15,088 levels, while resistance is observed at 15,292 and then at 15,375 levels.

9. 11 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,008.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,283.38 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 February, provisional data showed.

9.00 AM: Global markets today

Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday, amid lingering pandemic concerns pushed against stronger economic data, and with little firm direction from Wall Street.

In US, the Nasdaq closed lower while the S&P 500 was little changed on Wednesday as concerns about inflation added some pressure on stocks.

8. 50 AM: Closing session on Wednesday

Tracking losses in index majors, share market indices ended on a bearish note on Wednesday, amid mixed global equities. Falling for the second straight session, BSE 30-share Sensex ended 400 points lower at 51,703 and NSE Nifty 50 fell by 104 points at 15,208.

Nestle, Asian Paints, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Dr Reddy's were among the top losers today. On the other hand, SBI, Power Grid, RIL, NTPC, M&M, Airtel and Axis Bank were among the top gainers.

