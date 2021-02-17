Top losers today: Nestle, Asian Paints, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv fall up to 3%

After hitting fresh record highs in the previous session, market indices turned volatile on Wednesday as investors booked profits post the steep gains worldwide. Tracking weak cues from European and Asian equities, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 400 points or 0.77% at 51,703, while Nifty 50 index fell 104 points or 0.68% at 15,208.

Yesterday, Sensex ended 49 points lower at 52,104 and Nifty fell 1.25 points to 15,313. On Tuesday, Sensex hit a record high of 52,516 and Nifty hit a lifetime high of 15,431.

Sensex ends 400 points lower, Nifty at 15,208; Nestle, Bajaj twins, Asian Paints, Maruti top losers

Here's a look at top losers that led the market fall on BSE and NSE today

1. Nestle

Nestle shares traded as the top gainers on both BSE and NSE today since opening trade after the FMCG company declared Q3 results. Nestle share price has fallen 2.49% in one week and 6.3% in a month. Year-to-date, the stock is down 8.9%. The market capitalisation of the FMCG major stood at Rs 1,61,398.94 crore. Nestle stock price trades lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Nestle stock ended 2.80% lower at Rs 16,739 on BSE and 3% lower at Rs 16,700 on NSE today.

2. Asian Paints

Asian Paints share price was trading as the top loser on both stock exchanges. The stock ended 2.48% lower on BSE at Rs 2,398.20 and 2.62% lower at Rs 2,386 on NSE today. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 2385.1, down 2.65% on BSE. Asian Paints stock has fallen 4.8% in one week, 7% in one month and 13% year-to-date. The market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 2,29,171.54 crore. The stock is trading higher than 100 and 200-day but lower than 5, 20, 50-day moving averages.

3. Maruti Suzuki

Shares of auto major Maruti Suzuki traded among top loser list of BSE as well as NSE today. The stock closed 2.45% lower at Rs 7,503.05 on BSE and 2.55% lower at Rs 7,501 on NSE. Maruti share price fell after 2 days of consecutive gain and touched an intraday low of Rs 7,474, down 2.8%. Maruti stock price has declined 1.5% in one week, 6.46% in one month and 1.9% year-to-date. Maruti Suzuki share price trades higher than 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5, 20 and 50-day moving averages.

4. Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv stock price was trading as the top loser on BSE and NSE. The stock, although, traded 3.79% away from 52-week high of Rs 10586.4 today. Bajaj Finserv stock has fallen 2.9% in the last 2 days. The share is trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day moving averages. The stock has fallen by 0.49% in one week. However, it has gained 17% in one month and 14% year-to-date. M-cap of the stock stood at Rs 1,62,075.92 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 2.6% lower at Rs 10,184.65 on BSE and at 2.54% lower at Rs 10,195 on NSE today.

5. HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank shares traded as top loser on both bourses and closed 2.48% lower at Rs 1586.30 on BSE today, after rising 2.19% intraday to the low of Rs 1591.05 in early session. The stock has fallen after 3 days of consecutive gain. HDFC Bank stock is trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day moving averages. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 8,73,923.31 crore today. The stock price of HDFC Bank has gained 10% year to date and 30% in one year. The stock has ended 3.14% away from its 52 week high of Rs 1641.3. On NSE, the stock closed 2.49% lower at Rs 1,586.20.

6. IndusInd Bank

Amid heavy profit booking in the private banking sector, IndusInd Bank shares ended as a top loser on both BSE and NSE. The share of IndusInd Bank has fallen after 3 days of consecutive gain. In a volatile session, the stock was trading 2.9% higher at Rs 1,085, but later erased gains and fell 3.0% to Rs 1026.45, its day's low. The stock has risen 15% since the beginning of this year and gained 6% in one month. IndusInd Bank is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The share closed 2.46% lower at Rs 1,032.60 on BSE and at Rs 1,032.10, down 2.47% on NSE.

7. HDFC

HDFC share price closed 1.8% lower at Rs 2,804.4 on BSE today, after falling 2.2% intraday to day's low of Rs 2792 in early session. The stock ended at Rs 2,797.55, down 2.14% on NSE. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 5,05,332.91 crore today. However, the stock price of HDFC has risen 1.2% in one week, 6% in one month. The stock has gained 9% year to date and 19% in one year. HDFC stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

8. Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy's stock touched an intraday low of Rs 4,580, trading 2.47% lower as the top loser on both BSE, NSE today. Dr Reddy's stock has fallen 4.5% returns in the last 4 days. The stock price trades higher than 200-day moving averages but lower than 5, 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages. The stock price of the pharma major has fallen 11% in one month and year-to-date. However, Dr Reddy share value has risen 39% in one year. The stock closed 2.17% lower at Rs 4,594 and down 2.16% at Rs 4,595.25 on NSE.

Other losers were Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, HUL, HCL Tech in today's session. On the other hand, SBI, Power Grid, RIL, NTPC, M&M, Airtel and Axis Bank were among the top gainers.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market flat-to-positive on the BSE, with 1,513 shares rising, 1,448 shares falling and a total of 146 unchanged shares.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.2% to end at 21.50. The BSE's market capitalization stood flat at Rs 205 lakh crore for the third straight session.

Share Market Live: Sensex drops 300 points, Nifty at 15, 250; L&T, Maruti, Titan top losers

Stocks in news: Future Retail, L&T Finance, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, TVS Srichakra, Nestle

Bitcoin races past $50,000 for first time amid growing acceptance

Top gainers on Tuesday: List of 8 shares that rose up to 6%: PowerGrid, ONGC, NTPC, Kotak Bank