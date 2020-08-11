Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 320 points, Nifty at 11,355; NTPC, Tech Mahindra, ITC top performers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on August 11: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, extending yesterday's gains tracking mixed cues from global markets. SGX Nifty was rising 30 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex was rising 189 points higher at 38,371 and Nifty gained 52 points higher at 11,322. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by Bosch, Motherson Sumi Systems, Metropolis Healthcare, Central Bank of India will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 141 points higher at 38,182 and Nifty gained 60 points to 11,274.

9. 38 AM: Nifty outlook

Reliance Smart Money in its note said," NSE-NIFTY rose to 8-day high continuing its daily rising trend. As mentioned earlier, our bullish view will remain intact on the index, as its key technical indicator has remained in favour of bulls. However, near-term consolidation or a minor decline cannot be ruled out as the index has formed an indecisive pattern-Doji on the daily chart. A stable move above its near-term hurdle point (placed around 11,340 level) will be positive and that will strengthen the index for its next leg of up-move. That could lead the index towards 11,435 and 11,600 levels. In case of decline, the index will initially find support around its 20-day EMA and then around its 200-day SMA, which are now placed at 11,030 and 10,850 levels, respectively.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,160 and then at 11,106 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,250 and then at 11,286 levels."

9. 22 AM: Global cues

Global equities were trading higher today, although on a cautious note amid renewed tension between US and China after banning transaction of Chinese apps in US dampened the market sentiments. While the risk appetite was also muted as US lawmakers struggling to strike a stimulus deal ahead of crucial job numbers scheduled for today's session.

9. 15 AM: Opening session

9. 05 AM: Stocks in news

ICICI Bank, Vodafone Idea, HDFC, Titan, IndiGo, Bank of Baroda among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session.

8.55 AM: Global cues

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading lower on Tuesday on back of escalated US-China tensions, while Wall Street saw a mixed session yesterday as investors eyed stalled US stimulus efforts.

8. 50 AM: FII/ DII data

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 302.88 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 504.92 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 August, provisional data showed.

8. 45 AM: Cues from global stocks

Globally, markets in the Unites States and Europe were trading higher on Monday as investor sentiments were boosted by US President Donald Trump's decision to unilaterally extend joblessness benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic-led economic crisis.

8. 40 AM: Earnings Today

Bosch, Motherson Sumi Systems, Metropolis Healthcare, KRBL, Galaxy Surfactants, Bajaj Electricals, Symphony, Shriram City Union Finance, Chalet Hotels AIA Engineering, Central Bank of India and Oracle Financial Services Software are among companies which will announce their April- June quarter results on Tuesday.

8. 35 AM: Index of Industrial Production (IIP)

The central government is scheduled to release factory output or IIP growth data for June on August 11. In May, the country's industrial output declined by 34.7 per cent, albeit at a slower pace compared to April 2020, where the index had contracted by 57.6 per cent, as per data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Key domestic equity benchmarks ended with decent gains after a volatile session on Monday. Sensex ended 141 points higher at 38,182 and Nifty gained 60 points to 11,274.

