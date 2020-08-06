Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 230 points, Nifty at 11,170; HDFC twins, Bajaj Auto top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on August 6: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Thursday, backed by index heavyweights HDFC twins, in line with bullish global equities. Sensex traded 230 points higher to 37,897 and Nifty was rising 70 points higher to 11,173. Yesterday, Sensex ended 24 points lower at 37,663 and Nifty gained 6 points to 11,101. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by Vodafone, Adani Power, Lupin, HPCL, JK Tyre, Adani Enterprises among others will also set the tone for the stock market today. Analysts said investors took a cautious stance and booked profits as they are keeping an eye on whether RBI extends moratorium beyond August 2020. The Monetary Policy Committee will announce its policy stance at 12 noon today, where the central bank is widely expected to cut repo rates.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10. 55 AM: Coronavirus toll

In India, coronavirus cases neared 19.64 lakh with total deaths standing at 40,739. Worldwide, there are 189 lakh confirmed cases and 7.1 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

10. 42 AM: Silver hits new high

Silver September futures was trading Rs 1,168 higher at Rs 73,061 per kg today, after hitting a lifetime high of Rs 67,672 earlier in today's session.

10. 31 AM: Gold prices trade near record highs

Gold price in India continued its upside trend and traded near record highs on Thursday, tracking strong cues from the international commodity market, as surging coronavirus cases casted shadow on global economic recovery.

Supported by upbeat safe-haven demand, Gold August futures on Multi Commodity Exchange were trading higher by Rs 196 at Rs 55,294 per 10 gm against the previous close of Rs 55,098 per 10 gm. Today gold futures touched an intrady high of Rs 55,340 per 10 gm. In the previous session, Gold August Futures touched an all-time high of Rs 55,597 per 10 gm.

10.00 AM: Canara Bank Q1 result update

Commenting on Canara Bank's Q1FY21 result, Jaikishan Parmar, Sr. Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking said,"Canara Bank reported a mixed set of numbers, advance grew 3.3% YoY sequentially marginally declined. PAT at Rs.406cr vs loss of Rs.605cr for the same quarter previous years. Moratorium Book at 22%. NIM at 2.84% which improved YoY and QoQ, CASA increased 240bps to 33.8%, Deposit grew 4.56% YoY, and marginally improved QoQ. Key monitorable for Canara bank would be moratorium number at the end of Aug, and when the return on equity improves."

9. 43 AM: Gold outlook

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities and Currencies, Angel Broking said," Gold has been really precious for investors in 2020 with an astounding double digit returns of 34 percent YTD in dollar terms and still continues its shine. The liquidity push by Central Banks across the globe has been a deciding factor for premium in gold prices as the pandemic continues to ravage global economy. The easy money policy is resulting in to chasing higher yields on asset classes which are considered to be safe in times of uncertainty, and nothing like gold, the safe haven asset which has historically been a go to investment for investors. Unless, global economy starts its recovery path, precious metals will continue to shine for the rest of 2020."

On Silver, he added,"Silver prices will eventually move higher towards $27.5 per ounce in the international market and Rs.75000 per kg in the domestic markets, taking in to consideration the recent momentum in the metal."

9. 22 AM: Market outlook

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said," Participants are keeping a close eye on RBI monetary policy outcome which is scheduled tomorrow and that would set the tone for the rest of the day as well. While the expectations are mixed on key rates, we feel commentary on the moratorium and future outlook would hold importance. We would suggest maintaining extra caution before the event and advise preferring hedged bets."

9. 15 AM: Stocks in news

HDFC, Alkem Labs, DLF, Adani Gas, Canara Bank, Max Financial among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session.

Stocks in news: HDFC, Alkem Labs, DLF, Adani Gas, Canara Bank, Max Financial

9. 10 AM: Opening session

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Thursday, in line with bullish global equities. Sensex traded 140 points higher to 37,806 and Nifty was rising 40 points higher to 11,140. Yesterday, Sensex ended 24 points lower at 37,663 and Nifty gained 6 points to 11,101.

8. 55 AM: Global cues

Globally, markets in the Unites States and Europe were trading higher on Wednesday. European stocks were up after falling in six of the last eight sessions as investors digested some of major corporate earnings reports, but weak euro zone economic data restricted gain. Wall Street shares were also trading higher amid reports that White House negotiators may reach a deal on a new coronavirus stimulus package by the end of the week.

8. 50 AM: RBI MPC meet

Analysts said investors took a cautious stance and booked profits as they are keeping an eye on whether RBI extends moratorium beyond August 2020. The Monetary Policy Committee will announce its policy stance at 12 noon today, where the central bank is widely expected to cut repo rates. Experts are, however, divided over the possibility of another rate cut by the RBI arguing that one-time loan restructuring is more essential at this juncture to combat the coronavirus-led economic disruption. While loan restructuring could postpone the recognition of stress in the lender book in the near-term, high share of such assets would be credit negative.

Share market expectations: 7 things you need to know before tomorrow's opening bell

8. 40 AM: Earnings today

April-June quarterly earnings announcements by Vodafone, Adani Power, Lupin, HPCL, JK Tyre, Adani Enterprises among others will also set the tone for the stock market today. Other companies that are set to announce results today are Bayer Cropscience, HCL Infosystems, Lemontree Hotels, Whirlpool of India.

8. 30 AM: Closing on Wednesday

Domestic benchmarks Sensex and Nifty turned cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy meet outcome and ended marginally lower on Wednesday, despite positive global equities. While Sensex ended 24 points lower at 37,663 and Nifty gained 6 points to 11,101. Yesterday, Sensex ended 748 points higher at 37,687 and Nifty gained 211 points to 11,102.

Sensex, Nifty close flat ahead of RBI policy outcome