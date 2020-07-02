Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty at 10,530; HDFC, ITC, Axis Bank top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Led by gains in financials and auto stocks, Sensex and Nifty traded on a bullish note on Thursday, extending yesterday's rally amid positive global cues. SGX Nifty was also rising 50 points higher at 10,457, indicating positive trend in domestic ground. Positive news around the development of a potential coronavirus vaccine also kept gain momentum in equity markets worldwide. Extending gains for second straight session, Sensex climbed 189 points higher to 35,604 and Nifty rose 63 points higher at 10, 493. Yesterday, benchmarks closed majorly bullish. The BSE Sensex closed 498.65 points, or 1.43 per cent, up at 35,414.45, while the NSE Nifty settled 127.95 points, or 1.24 per cent, higher at 10,430.05.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 53 AM: Oil prices decline today

Oil prices were falling on Thursday after the US recorded its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases and California reimposed some lockdown measures, raising fears that spike in COVID-19 cases will stall a recovery in fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 10 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $39.72 a barrel, while Brent crude futures eased 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $41.97 a barrel.

9. 45 AM: Market Update

Led by gains in financials and auto stocks, Sensex and Nifty traded on a bullish note on Thursday, extending yesterday's rally amid positive global cues. SGX Nifty was also rising 50 points higher at 10,457, indicating positive trend in domestic ground. Positive news around the development of a potential coronavirus vaccine also kept gain momentum in equity markets worldwide. Extending gains for second straight session, Sensex climbed 189 points higher to 35,604 and Nifty rose 63 points higher at 10, 493.

9. 30 AM: Global cues

All major Asian indices were trading higher on Thursday, tracking gains from Wall Street, banking on hopes of a vaccine for COVID-19. However, sentiment were cautious ahead of US employment data release.

9. 26 AM: Top gainers and losers

Axis Bank, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and L&T were the top gainers on Nifty50 index today. On the contrary, HUL and Kotak Bank were the only losers.

9. 15 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note, extending yesterday's rally amid positive global cues. SGX Nifty was also rising 50 points higher at 10,457, indicating positive trend in domestic ground. Sensex climbed 189 points higher to 35,604 and Nifty rose 63 points higher at 10, 493.

9. 10 AM: Nifty outlook

As per Reliance Smartmoney Reserch, NSE-NIFTY regained 10,400 mark and rose to 6-day closing high on back of strength in the banking and finance sectors. Due to recent up-move its key technical indicators turned in favour of bulls. The index is on a verge of break-out as any stable move above 10,440 mark will strengthen the index to surpass its swing high (10,550 level) and will also support to test prior high connecting rising trend line, which is now placed around 10,650 mark. In case of any decline, the index will find support around its lower band of the base (10,180 level).

As for the day, support is placed at around 10,265 and then at 10,180 levels, while resistance is observed at 10,550 and then at 10,650 levels.

9. 05 AM: Stocks in news today

Dixon Tech, Tata Motors, M&M, Coal India, Eveready, Polycab, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

Stocks in news: Dixon Tech, Tata Motors, M&M, Coal India, Eveready, Polycab, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp

8. 55 AM: Global cues to dictate market

Global market trends will continue to dictate the domestic markets, in the absence of any major domestic event. Investors will continue to keep a close eye on India-China border dispute; any fresh escalation might not go well with the markets.

Ahead of share market: 5 things to know before opening bell on Thursday

8. 45 AM: Market Expectations

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher amid positive global cues and SGX Nifty, that trades 50 points up at 10,457.

8.35 AM: Closing

Sensex and Nifty closed majorly bullish by the afternoon session on Wednesday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC and ITC amid positive cues from global equities. Sensex ended 498 points higher to 35,414 and Nifty was trading 127 points higher at 10,430.

Sensex gains 498 points, Nifty at 10,430; HDFC, Bajaj Twins top gainers