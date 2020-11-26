Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 50 points, Nifty at 12,845; TCS, NTPC, Airtel, HUL, ITC, SBI top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on November 26: Market indices opened flat on Thursday and turned marginally negative by the first hour of session on November series expiry day, amid positive global equities. Sensex was trading 50 points lower at 43,775 and Nifty fell by 11 points to 12,846. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 50 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 694 points lower at 43,828 and Nifty fell by 196 points to 12,858.

11.00 PM: Global markets

U.S. financial markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index closed lower on Wednesday as mounting U.S. layoffs in the wake of new mandated lockdowns to contain surging COVID-19 infections dampened investor risk appetite.

Asian stocks are trading mixed on Thursday as investors reacted to minutes released overnight from the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting. The summary of the Fed meeting from earlier this month indicated that U.S. central bank officials discussed ways of getting more money into the economy, which is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank of Korea on Thursday held steady on its key policy rate at a record low of 0.5%.

10. 50 AM: Nifty outlook

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said," How many times in the past have we seen the market correcting sharply after posting a record high on the same day. Yesterday's correction precisely triggered after entering this key resistance zone of 127% 'Price extension' of the previous key swing highs and lows. We are now stepping into the historical November month expiry day and hence, some volatile moves cannot be ruled out. In our sense, one should control it's temptation to go long if Nifty rebounds towards 12950 - 13050. On the flipside, 12800-12730 are to be seen as key supports. Only a sustainable move below 12730 would extend this correction.

Traders are advised to take a note that this is merely a profit booking and even if it extends, it should be considered as a healthy sign. For a time being, avoid aggressive bets and use meaningful declines to go long."

10. 47 AM: Gold outlook

Gold price gained taking cues from weak US jobs data and rise in covid-19 cases across the globe casting doubts over the pace of economic recovery

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said," On Wednesday, Spot gold prices ended marginally lower by 0.12 percent closing at 1805 per ounce as optimism over a potential vaccine against the pandemic continued to weigh on Gold prices; however, a sudden spike in the U.S. unemployment claims limited the fall. The number of Americans applying for the jobless claims increased as the ongoing crisis continued to hamper the labour market in the world's largest economy.The yellow metal also found some support as depreciating U.S. currency made the dollar denominated Gold cheaper for other currency holders. Global central banks are also expected to keep their interest rates low in an attempt to get the economy back on track which is also supportive for Gold. As for today traders can go for BUY in gold at Rs 48300 levels with the stop loss of Rs 47900 levels for the target of 48900 levels. They can also go for BUY in Silver at Rs 59,500 levels, with the stop loss of 58800 levels and for the target of 60800 levels."

10. 34 AM: Market update

Sensex was trading 50 points lower at 43,775 and Nifty fell by 11 points to 12,846.

10.25 AM: FII investments

Indian equities have registered huge foreign inflows in the month of November till date, with record investments of Rs 58,694 crore. These investments crossed Rs 50,000 crore on Tuesday after foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) poured in Rs 4,890 crore in the stock markets. The momentum continued the next trading day with investments close to Rs 5,530 crore despite some money going off the table due to profit-booking. Barring one single trading session, the FPIs have remained net buyers all through this month, till date. After an exodus of Rs 61,973 crore in March, there was a further flight of foreign capital in April and September when they withdrew approximately Rs 15,000 crore from equities.

10. 11 AM: Global market update

Asian markets are trading higher reacting to overnight gains made in US markets post the release of November FOMC minutes. US markets came off the day's highs and closed in red as investors seem to be catching their breadth after recent rally. US markets will be closed today on account of Thanksgiving Day. European markets closed flat taking a breather after recent rally on positive coronavirus vaccine news and political uncertainty. Oil&Gas stocks fell while telecom stocks gained.

9. 59 AM: Market outlook

Geojit Financial said in its note,: Inability to float above 13120 after the initial surge yesterday, allowed the anticipated slide to unfold. This has resulted in a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern keeping the 12350 view is in motion. However we would like to first look for a break of 12850 as a bearish confirmation, as planned yesterday. Until then, the first play for the day could be a pull back higher, which could see a loss in momentum on approach to 13000, but could regroup and aim for 13400 once above that."

9. 48 AM: Market outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," After a long time traders were struck by nervousness yesterday when the Nifty broke down over 200 points from the high. The support of 12800 has still not been violated and hence traders can continue holding their positions with a trailing stop loss. If we break 12800, we could drop further to 12500. If we resume the existing uptrend from the current level, we can head to 13200."

9. 34 AM: Stocks to watch today on November 26

Future Retail, DHFL, Siemens, AstraZeneca Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Laurus Labs among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

9. 28 AM: Opening session

Market indices opened on a bullish note on November series expiry day, amid positive global equities. Sensex was trading 6 points higher at 43,967 and Nifty gained 11 points to 12,870. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 50 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today.

9. 16 AM: Nifty technical outlook

As per RSL Research," NSE-NIFTY rose to new life-time-high of 13,146 level continuing its prior daily up-trend, but later profit booking across the board dragged the index down. Yesterday, global markets too reversed from their higher levels. On the daily chart, the index has formed bearish engulfing pattern. Due to such a dramatic turn in the index, its key technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart once again reversed down and negatively poised. As per the current set-up, near-term up-move unlikely. On the lower side, the index will initially find support at 12,700 and then at 12,600 levels. However in case of rebound, its life-time-high (13,146 mark) will cap the up-move.

As for the day, support is placed at around 12,996 and then at 12,936 levels, while resistance is observed at 13,097 and then at 13,139 levels."

9.08 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 24.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,840.33 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 November, provisional data showed.

8.50 AM: Market outlook

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"Yesterday's market correction indicates the vulnerability of markets at high levels & high valuations. But such profit bookings are desirable since they make markets healthy. The trend of mid-small-cap outperformance is likely to continue. It is important to appreciate that India now is the best emerging market performer and the largest recipient of FII flows during the last 2 months. Market may be discounting the sharp recovery in GDP growth & corporate earnings expected in 2021-22. Also India Inc has done well to control cost & protect margins during this pandemic- triggered crisis".

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, the rupee settled 10 paise higher at 73.91 amid a weak dollar and positive development on the coronavirus vaccine front

8.30 AM: Closing

After hitting record highs, market indices closed almost 1.5% lower each on Wednesday, tracking profit-booking in index majors and mixed cues from global markets. Reversing the trend from 3 days of consecutive gains, Sensex ended 694 points lower at 43,828 and Nifty fell by 196 points to 12,858.

Ahead of monthly derivatives expiry, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 44,825 today, while Nifty touched a record high of 13,145. Yesterday, Sensex ended 445 points higher at 44,523 and Nifty gained 128 points to 13,055.

