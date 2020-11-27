Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Kotak Bank, M&M, NTPC, Maruti top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on November 27: Market indices opened on a flat note on Friday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 10 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex was trading 27 points higher at 44,286 and Nifty gained by 18 points to 13,001. Yesterday, Sensex ended 431 points higher at 44,259 and Nifty gained 128 points to 12,987.

9. 56 AM:Stocks to watch today on November 27

Larsen & Toubro, M&M, Indiabulls Real Estate, Gillette, United Spirits among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

Larsen & Toubro, M&M, Indiabulls Real Estate, Gillette, United Spirits

9.44 AM: Global markets today

Nervousness weighed on investors due to the questions about the effectiveness of possible coronavirus vaccine after data errors were revealed. Worries that US states and European governments are reimposing controls on business and travel as infection rates surged also weighed on investor optimism. Meanwhile, US Congress is deadlocked on a possible new aid plan.

9. 37AM: Dabur outlook

Reliance Research in its note said," Dabur made multiple attempts to surpass Rs530 - Rs540 levels, but failed to post a decisive close above the same. This lead to trend line breakdown which has added negative tone to the trend. We recommend exiting long positions at the current levels of Rs497."

9. 23 AM: Opening session

9.14 AM: Market outlook

As per Reliance Research, "NSE-NIFTY extended loss post a bearish formation, but later due to lack of follow-up selling interest the index turned upwards from 12,800 mark and bounced to 13,000 level. Yesterday, strength in the Asian markets supported a late trade recovery for the Indian bourses. On the daily chart, the index has formed a bullish hammer pattern. Despite late trade recovery, our near-term bearish view will remain intact on the index. On the lower side, the index will initially find support at 12,700 and then at 12,600 levels. However in case of rebound, its life-time-high (13,146 mark) will cap the up-move.

As for the day, support is placed at around 12,846 and then at 12,704 levels, while resistance is observed at 13,073 and then at 13,159 levels."

9.02 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,027.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 3,400.10 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 November, provisional data showed.

8. 50 AM: Global market update

Overseas, Asian markets were trading little changed on Friday as investors react to key economic data and after questions were being raised over AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate, for which the firm said combined results revealed it to be 70% effective. US financial markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On the domestic key economic data, the National Statistics Office will release the July-September quarter gross domestic product data today, 27 November 2020.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, the Indian rupee closed 3 paise higher at 73.88 per dollar, tracking positive domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Benchmark indices reversed the trend and closed higher amid strong opening in European markets on Thursday. After a volatile trading session amid November series expiry day, Sensex ended 431 points higher at 44,259 and Nifty gained 128 points to 12,987. Yesterday, Sensex ended 694 points lower at 43,828 and Nifty fell by 196 points to 12,858.

