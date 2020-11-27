Stocks in news: Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Gillette, United Spirits, Rane Holdings

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty at 12,985; Kotak Bank, M&M, NTPC, Maruti top gainers

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company's subsidiary Mahindra Holdings on Thursday agreed to sell its entire 100% stake in Mahindra First Choice Services (MFCS) and Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares in Auto Digitech (ADPL), to TVS Automobile Solutions (TASL). As part of the share swap deal, M&M will take a 2.76% stake in TASL, a part of Chennai-based TVS Group, and will invest about Rs 35 crore.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Company has filed a separate writ petition in the Bombay HC against the scheme of amalgamation between Lakshmi Vilas Bank and DBS Bank India. The petition is against the government of India, Reserve Bank of India, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, and DBS Bank India.

Gillette: The company received an order from the National Anti-Profiteering Authority, which has alleged that the company has profiteered to the tune of Rs58cr. The NAPA has further directed the firm to deposit the profiteered amount with interest in Consumer Welfare Funds.

Larsen & Toubro: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has signed a contract for the design and construction of 47 percent alignment for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

AstraZeneca Pharma: Parent AstraZeneca has said it will conduct a fresh trial of its COVID-19 vaccine to test a lower dose that was accidentally administered and showed better efficacy than the full dose in its studies.

Zydus Cadila: As per media reports, the pharma major is expected to introduce its COVID-19 vaccine by March next year. The Ahmedabad-based drug maker will submit the results of its phase-2 trials next week.

Tube Investments: Company board has approved raising Rs 350 crore from Azim Premji Trust and SBI Mutual Fund via a preferential allotment or private placement. In another update, the firm has recently acquired a controlling interest in CG Power and Industrial Solutions via allotment of equity shares & warrants.

United Spirits: The company has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its entire shareholding in its wholly-owned subsidiary Tern Distilleries Pvt Ltd, to Sri Balaji Impex (SNG) Pte. Ltd., Singapore for consideration of Rs 30 crore.

Ramkrishna Forgings: Company started the commercial production of a hollow spindle line on November 26. This will enhance the production capacity of the company by 10,200 tons per annum.

Rane Holdings: Rating firm ICRA has reaffirmed long-term rating on the company's Rs 50 crore bank facilities at AA- with an outlook as 'stable'.

PFC, REC: The companies have signed an initial pact with SJVN to provide Rs 8,520 crore worth of loan for a thermal power plant in Buxar, Bihar.

Cheviot: Company closed the buyback issue with the extinguishment of 2 lakh ordinary shares.