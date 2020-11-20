Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty at 12,815; HCL Tech, ONGC, Infosys top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on November 20: Market indices opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 30 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex gained 150 points to 43,732 and Nifty rose by 41 points to 12,813. Yesterday, Sensex reversed the trend after 3 days and fell 580 points to close at 43,600, while Nifty ended 166 points to 12,771.

10. 58 AM: Angel Broking outlook

Commenting on Angel Broking 's 12% rally in Sensex, Nifty,Jyoti Roy- DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said :"We believe that it should not be difficult for the Sensex to trade 10-12% higher from current levels over the next one year. While the indices may appear expensive based on FY21 EPS estimates one needs to keep in mind that earnings are going to be depressed this year due to the Pandemic. Markets are trading at a P/E multiple of 20.0x based on consensus EPS estimate for FY2022 which is at around 24% premium to historical average based on one year forward earnings estimates.

While markets are not cheap at current levels they are also not very expensive and therefore we believe that a 10-12% upside is very much possible in the markets over the next one year. Increasing likelihood of a second US stimulus package coupled with low interest rates globally should result in continued strong FPI flows to India. Positive news flow on the vaccine front 2021 has also contributed to the risk-on rally over the past few weeks. While markets are not cheap at current levels and there could be some short term volatility over the next few months in case of any adverse news flows, we remain positive on the markets from a longer term perspective. Abundant global liquidity, strong revival in earnings in FY22 coupled with prospects of a medical solution to the Covid-19 crisis should drive markets over the next one year despite any short term volatility."

10. 41AM: Market outlook

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"The market appears tantalisingly poised now. Sustained FII buying is providing support to the market while continuous DII selling is pulling the market down. Bouts of profit booking at record high levels are normal. Also, corrections are desirable for markets to remain healthy. The next leg of market rally is likely to be in mid-small-caps. There are some concerns on the second wave of the pandemic. But this is likely to be short lived since there is hope on the vaccine front"

10. 29 AM: Gland Pharma share lists at 13% premium over issue price

Gland Pharma share made a strong debut on BSE today rising over 13% against the issue price. Share of Gland Pharma opened at Rs 1,701 against the issue price of Rs 1,500 on BSE. The pharma firm stock rose further up to 21.26% at Rs 1819 against issue price. Market cap of the firm rose to 29,358 crore.

Total 1.79 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 33.50 crore on BSE.

Against the debut price of Rs 1701, the share rose 6.93% to Rs 1819.

10. 18 AM: Global markets

US equities ended with modest gains on Thursday following a report that US lawmakers may restart negotiations on economic stimulus, over shadowing concerns of rising new COVID-19 cases and increasing restrictions.

Further, preliminary data released earlier on Thursday University of Oxford and AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate triggered a similar immune response among all adults. Oxford and AstraZeneca's data came a day after Pfizer and BioNTech said their Covid-19 vaccine candidate was 95% effective.

10.06 AM: Top gainers and losers

Bajaj Finserv followed by Tata Steel, Titan, Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank were among the top gainers on Sensex pack. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Axis Bank, SBI and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

9. 53 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Ruchit Jain (Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said,": From a day trading or short term trading perspective, such corrections provide opportunities on both the sides of the trade and thus, traders should look out for such trading opportunities and have a proper exit strategy as well. However, we are still witnessing some good price volume action in the broader markets and hence, any declines should provide a good entry points for positional traders to accumulate shares on dips."

9. 35AM: Stocks to watch today on November 20

RIL, Gland Pharma, SBI, Alkem Labs, Bharti Infratel, Wipro, Infosys among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

9. 22AM: Market outlook

Sneha Seth (Derivatives Analyst, Angel Broking) said,": In the November series, both the indices gave a spectacular move with addition of good amount of longs. However, in the previous week's rally longs were missing in the banking index. Stronger hands continued their buying streak in equities and they are net buyers of Rs. 41,210 crores; which clearly dictates their optimism in Indian equity market. In options front, decent writing was seen in 12900 and 13000 call options along with decent build-up in 12500-12700 put options. Maximum open interest concentration for the monthly series is placed at 13500 call and 12500 put options. Now, in today's fall we did see some short formation, but the quantum wasn't significant. Considering today's development, we believe there is a decent possibility of further profit booking in coming sessions as we heading towards the monthly expiry week. As far as levels are concerned, 12900-13000 may act as a hurdle now; whereas, support is placed around 12400-12500 levels."

9. 13 AM: Opening session

Sensex gained 150 points to 43,732 and Nifty rose by 41 points to 12,813.Yesterday, Sensex reversed the trend after 3 days and fell 580 points to close at 43,600, while Nifty ended 166 points to 12,771.

9.00 AM: Market outlook

As per Reliance Research, "NSE -NIFTY reversed from its new life-time-high of 12,963 level and breached its daily rising trend. Yesterday, the index lost 12,800 mark amidst negative global cues and also, due to weakness across major sectors. Its key technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart have given sell signal post negative divergence. Overall market breadth turned from positive to negative after six trading sessions. Though our short-term technical view is bullish, near-term decline cannot be ruled out. On the lower side, the index will find support at 12,600 level. On the higher side, its psychological mark-13,000 will cap the up-move.

As for the day, support is placed at around 12,691 and then at 12,610 levels, while resistance is observed at 12,908 and then at 13,044 levels."

8.50 AM: Closing

Amid heavy selling pressure in banking and financial stocks, Sensex reversed the trend after 3 days and fell 580 points to close at 43,600, while Nifty ended 166 points to 12,771. During the session, Sensex and Nifty touched their lifetime highs of 44,222 and 12,959, respectively. Yesterday, Sensex ended 227.34 points higher at its record closing of 44,180 and Nifty rose 64.05 points to end at its all-time high of 12,938.25.