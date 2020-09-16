Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty at 11,545; HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, L&T top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 16: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Wednesday, extending yesterday's gains amid mixed global equities. The 30-scrip BSE benchmark Sensex traded 50 points higher at 39,095 and NSE Nifty 50 was trading 12 points higher at 11,543. Meanwhile, April-June quarter earnings by Cantabil Retail, Manpasand beverages, Max India, MTNL, Spicejet, Vedanta ltd, Va Tech Wabag among others will also set the tone of market today. Yesterday, the 30-scrip BSE benchmark Sensex ended 287 points higher at 39,044 and NSE Nifty 50 closed 81 points to 11,521.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10.00 AM: India's exports and imports

India's exports slipped 12.66% to $22.7 billion in August, on account of decline in the shipments of petroleum, leather, engineering goods and gems and jewellery items, according to the government data released on 15 September 2020. The country's imports too declined 26% to $29.47 billion in August, leaving a trade deficit of $6.77 billion, compared to a shortfall of $13.86 billion in the same month last year, as per the data.

9. 56 PM: Market outlook

As per Relaince Securites, NSE-NIFTY regained 11,500 mark and rose to 8-day closing high. The index closed above its 20-day EMA for straight fourth trading session in a row. Its key technical indicators remained in neutral mode hence our cautious view will remain intact for the index. Any sustainable move above its near-term hurdle point (11,584 level) will strength the index towards 11,794 mark. However in case of decline, the index will initially find support at 11,111 mark and then at 10,787 level, which coincides with its recent swing low and its 200-day SMA, respectively.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,464 and then at 11,406 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,558 and then at 11,594 levels.

9. 41 AM: Global markets today

Asian markets were trading mixed today, while US markets closed in the green. Experts said market participants also awaited outcome from the Federal Reserve concluding its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. The Federal Open Market Committee will give its quarterly update on where it sees GDP, unemployment and inflation going.

Increase in U.S. factory production and data that showed China's industrial output and retail sales picked up kept markets optmistic on Tuesday.

9. 30 AM: Market outlook

Expressing views on the week ahead, Religare Broking in its note said,"Investors will watch for Federal Reserve announcements on September 16 after the two-day FOMC meeting, where it is expected that the US Fed will adopt a dovish stance. Also, market participants would wait for the BOJ and the BOE's policy decisions, due on Thursday. In the US economic calendar, industrial data and retail sales data will be watched in the first half, while housing data, weekly jobless claims and consumer sentiments data will be on the radar in later part of the week."

9. 20 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Wednesday, extending yesterday's gains amid mixed global equities. The 30-scrip BSE benchmark Sensex traded 50 points higher at 39,095 and NSE Nifty 50 was trading 12 points higher at 11,543.

9. 10 AM: CAMS IPO to open on September 21; NSE to sale its 37% stake via public offering

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), the registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 21, 2020. The booking for anchor investors will open for a day on September 18, while for retail investors it will open on September 21 and close on September 23. The equity shares of CAMS will be listed on the BSE.

9. 00 AM: Market outlook

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said,"Indian benchmark indices gave up its gains and closed with a negative bias. IT stocks outperformed following a strong showing by HCL tech, which benefited most IT stock prices. However, the broader markets outperformed, especially the smallcap index, after SEBI tweaked MF norms for multi-cap funds. This SEBI measure would require more exposure to small cap stocks in most multi-cap funds, leading to the current buying interest. Global cues were also mostly positive on renewed vaccine optimism. Inspite of all the optimism, a correction due to valuations or various uncertainties cannot be ruled out and volatility is expected to continue. Trade cautiously and look at earnings stability, if investing for the long-term in Smallcaps".

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,170.89 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 895.63 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 September, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

In the forex market, India rupee, the currency benchmark tumbled 16 paise to close at 73.64 against the US dollar.

8. 30 AM: Closing yesterday

Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday amid positive global equities and sustained foreign fund inflows. Tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries, the 30-scrip BSE benchmark Sensex ended 287 points higher at 39,044 and NSE Nifty 50 closed 81 points to 11,521.

