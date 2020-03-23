Sensex hits circuit breaker of 10%, trading halted on BSE, NSE

Trading was halted for 45 minutes on BSE and NSE today after Sensex hit circuit breaker of 10% in early trade.

Sensex lost 2,991 points or 10% which led to the triggering of circuit breaker on BSE and NSE at 9: 58 am.

Nifty too declined 9.40% or 822 points to 7,923 in early trade. Trading on BSE and NSE will commence at 10: 58 am after a 15-minute pre-open session.

Earlier, Sensex opened 2,548 points lower at 27,367 gauging effects of a lockdown in 75 districts of the country.

Nifty too started 757 points lower at 7,988 mark.

This is the second time this year, Indian indices have hit the circuit breaker.

On March 13, Nifty plunged 10.07% or 966 points to 8,625 at 9:20 am after which trading was halted for 45 minutes in Indian equity market.

Sensex plunged 3,090 points or 9.43% in early trade that day.

