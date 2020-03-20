Stocks in news: YES Bank, Aster DM Healthcare, Welspun, Torrent Power and more

Stocks in the news today: On Friday's trading session, Sensex and Nifty snapped four days of consecutive fall and closed higher, tracking the overseas trend. The 30-share index ended at 29,915, rising 1,629 points and the 50-share barometer closed 483 points higher at 8,745.

In recent updates, Fitch Ratings on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1% for 2020-21 from 5.6%, saying the coronavirus outbreak is likely to hit business investment and exports.

In global cues, WHO has said that COVID19 is now infecting people at a faster pace. It took three months for the first 1,00,000 cases, but only 12 days for the next 1,00,000, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

Aster DM Healthcare: The pharma major has launched free 24/7, online COVID-19 portal to advise people seeking medical help in India The company is providing free teleconsulting services through 13 hospitals in India across 5 States Doctors from Internal Medicine and Emergency departments to operate the 24/7 helpline

YES Bank: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday appointed R Gandhi, former RBI Deputy Governor, and Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, Associate Professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, as additional directors to the board of Yes Bank from March 26 for a period of two years.

Torrent Power: The company said that trading window for dealing in securities of the company by Insiders will be closed from April 1, 2020, and will be re-opened 48 hours after the submission of the audited financial results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2020.

Varroc Engineering: The company said that trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will remain closed for designated persons of the company and their immediate relatives with effect from Wednesday, April 1, 2020, till 48 hours after the declaration of audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2020.

IFCI: The company announced that Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India has sanctioned release of funds of Rs 200 crore to the company towards a subscription to the share capital during the FY 2019-20.

Centrum Ltd: CRISIL Limited has reviewed the credit ratings of the company and placed Long Term Rating at CRISIL BBB and Short Term Rating at CRISIL A. Both were placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications', the filing added.

Emami: The company board has reappointed P.S. Patwari, Executive Director & CEO for a period of three years, within effect from April 1, 2020.

Welspun Corporation: Company informed BSE, NSE that one of the orders planned from the USA facility has been deferred. The customer has communicated that owing to the unprecedented energy environment, execution of this order of 159 KMT slated for FY20-21 will be deferred for a period of 9 months. Despite this deferment, company's order book stands at approximately 1 million MT. This deferment would have no financial impact on the committed costs as the company is fully covered on the same contractually, the filing added.