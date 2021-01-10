TCS biggest gainer last week; 7 of top 10 firms add Rs 1.37 lakh crore

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainer on Dalal Street last week, which saw seven of the top-ten most valued Indian firms add 1,37,396.66 crore to their market valuation.

During the week under consideration, along with TCS, the HDFC twins, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel featured among gainers. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance saw erosion in their market valuation during the week.

TCS added Rs 72,102.07 crore to its market capitalisation (m-cap) during the peiod, taking it to Rs 11,70,875.36 crore. Rival Infosys added Rs 21,894.28 crore to its market valution, which rose to Rs 5,58,772.73 crore.

Financial services company HDFC gained Rs 15,076.62 crore during the week to take its valuation to Rs 4,77,663.03 crore. Telecom major Bharti Airtel saw its market valuation jump Rs 13,720.73 crore to Rs 2,94,736.49 crore.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank added Rs 10,054.48 crore to its m-cap, which rose to Rs 3,74,253.88 crore, while peer HDFC Bank's m-cap moved up by Rs 3,855.36 crore to Rs 7,88,613.86 crore. FMCG giant HUL's valuation grew by Rs 693.12 crore in the week to Rs 5,61,626.18 crore.

On the flip side, oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL saw its valuation drop Rs 34,296.37 crore to Rs 12,25,445.59 crore last week. Bajaj Finance lost by Rs 12,024.63 crore in m-cap as it slid to Rs 3,06,156.55 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation declined by Rs 4,661.65 crore to Rs 3,90,253.33 crore.

RIL remained the most valued among the top 10 firms with highest market valuation. It was followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark index gained 913.53 points or 1.90 per cent.

