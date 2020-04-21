Stocks in news: Infosys, Tata Elxsi, Morepen Labs, L&T, CRISIL, ACC and more

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Birla Money, Infosys and Linde India

- Sensex closed 59 points at 31,648 and Nifty ended unchanged (down 0.20 points) at 9,266.

- Indian rupee, the local benchmark currency that opened weak at 76.43 closed at 76.35 per dollar today.

-The number of active coronavirus cases reported in India rises to 17,656cases including 559 deaths and 2,841 recoveries.

-On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 266 cr and DIIs also offloaded Rs 789 cr in equities on Monday

Infosys Q4: Company's net profit stood at Rs 4,321 cr, rising 6.06% yearly against Rs 4,074 cr during the same period last year. Company's total income grew 7.55% yoy to Rs 23,881 cr. Company said it is unable to provide guidance on revenues & sales margins for FY21 at this stage and will provide guidance after visibility improves

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The company announced that it has postponed March quarterly results to April 25 from April 21, 2020.

Tata Elxsi Q4: The company has reported net profit of Rs 82.08 cr for the period ended March 31, 2020, rising 15.14% as against Rs 71.29 cr in same period last year. Company's total income rose 7.66% annually to Rs 452.27 cr.

Morepen Labs: The company has launched a wide range of essential products that include e include non-contact Infrared Thermometers, alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers, Hand Wash, Hand Rubs and Face Masks, all under its umbrella brand, as these are required to combat the growing menace of COVID'19 and to prevent further spread of this disease in the country.

Larsen & Toubro: The company has issued and allotted 12,500 7.20% rated listed unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each worth to Rs 1,250 cr, maturing on April 20, 2023.

Infibeam Avenues: has signed a binding agreement for acquisition of 100% Shareholding of AI Fintech, Inc, formed and registered in the USA. Post the acquisition, it will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Shriram Transport Finance: The company board has approved issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis upto Rs 35,000 cr for the purpose of the business of the Company by way of passing of resolution through e-voting.

Q4 Earnings today: CRISIL, ACC, GTPL Hathway, GSS Infotech, Den Networks are the companies that will be reporting their March quarterly earnings.