Share Market Update: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid weak global cues, SGX Nifty falls 200 points

Sensex, Nifty Updates on April 20, 2020: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a negative note on Tuesday, backed by weak global cues amid historic drop in oil futures' prices. SGX Nifty traded 200 points lower at 9,052 level, indicating a sharp bearish session in domestic grounds today. On Monday, BSE Sensex closed 59 points higher at 31,648 and NSE Nifty ended unchanged (down 0.20 points) at 9,266.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

8.55 AM: Earnings today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Birla Money, Infosys and Linde India. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has announced that it has postponed March quarterly results to April 25 that were due today.

8.45AM: US oil prices turn negative

Oil prices that collapsed to more than historic lows as the global lockdown saw fuel demand falling and storage facilities reaching their limits. Oil markets have plunged as governments across the planet introduce lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus, hammering demand for the commodity.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery, the benchmark for US oil, fell as low as minus $37.63 a barrel in the previous session. On Tuesday, it jumped but still traded below $0. Today WTI futures were up $21.96 at minus $15.67 a barrel. May futures contracts are due to expire on Tuesday.

Brent crude was off 8.9% at less than $26 a barrel.

Crude oil may futures on MCX closed at 1,772, down 242.00 or 12.02% yesterday.

8.35 AM: Global cues

US markets started off the week on negative notes, tracking bearishness from Asian counterparts. Meanwhile, Asian indices fell nearly 2% today on back of falling oil prices that collapsed to historic lows on low demand data and storage facilities reaching their limits. Upcoming earnings reports and economic data also kept investors cautious. European markets closed higher yesterday.

8.25AM: Rupee closing

Indian rupee, the local benchmark currency that opened weak at 76.43 closed at 76.35 per dollar today.

8.20 AM: Coronavirus Toll

There 24.8 lakh confirmed cases worldwide and almost 1.70 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The number of active coronavirus cases reported in India rises to 17,656cases including 559 deaths and 2,841 recoveries.

8.15 AM FII/ DII action on Monday

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 266 cr and DIIs also offloaded Rs 789 cr in equities on Monday

8.10 AM: Market Expectations

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a negative note on Tuesday, backed by weak global cues amid historic drop in oil futures' prices. SGX Nifty traded 200 points lower at 9,052level, indicating a tepid start in domestic grounds today.

8.00 AM: Monday's Closing bell

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty erased early gains and closed on flat note on Monday, tracking weakness from global key indices. BSE Sensex closed 59 points higher at 31,648 and NSE Nifty ended unchanged (down 0.20 points) at 9,266.