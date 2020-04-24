Stocks in news: Bharti Infratel, Mindtree, Hathway Cables, Britannia, Mahindra & Mahindra and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings.

-SEBI has relaxed buyback norms, where listed companies can raise capital after 6 months.

-There are 26.37 lakh confirmed cases worldwide, with almost 1.84 lakh fatalities from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

- Rupee, the local unit, closed at 76.07 per dollar as against last close of 76.67 per US dollar on Thursday.

-On Thursday, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex closed 483 points higher at 31,863 and NSE 50-share index Nifty rose 126 points to 9,313.

Mindtree: The IT major will be announcing March quarter earnings today.

Bharti Infratel Q4: Company reported 6.9% growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 649 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 607 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 1.55% (YoY) to Rs 1720 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1694 crore in the same period last financial year.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q4: Company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 48.78 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 6.66 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 21.8% (YoY) to Rs 514 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 422 crore in the same period last financial year.

HCL Technologies: Company board plans to approve Q4, FY20 results on May 6-7, 2020

Amal Q4: Company reported 27% fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2.47 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 3.40 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income declined 25% (YoY) to Rs 8.26 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 11 crore in the same period last financial year.

Indian Hotels: Company board has approved the allotment of 1500 rated, unsecured, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10,00,000 aggregating to INR 150,00,00,000 by way of private placement, to Axis Bank Limited (NCDs).

NDTV: The company informed the exchanges that management of the group has been forced to implement a salary cut, effective April 1 to undertake certain cost-cutting measures. The cut between 10 - 40% based on income slabs for a period of 3 months for the employees earning more than Rs 50,000 per month. The Group has decided not to implement salary cuts for employees who earn Rs 50,000 per month or less, the filing added.

Britannia: The company board has declared an interim dividend of 3500% i.e., Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the F19-20.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Loans & Investment Committee of the company has approved issuance and offer of 6.78%, 10,000 of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating Rs 1,000 crores for cash at par, (NCDs) on Private Placement basis.

Company has also announced acquisition of 288 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Sampo Rosenlew Oy, Finland, an Associate of the Company (Sampo). Post the transaction, the voting rights would increase from 49.04% to upto 49.14% in Sampo.