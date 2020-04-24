Share Market LIVE: Sensex slips 400 points, Nifty at 9,180; Bharti Infratel, Britannia top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a bearish note on Friday, tracking trend from weak global cues. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex fell 430 points lower at 31,426 and NSE 50-share index Nifty dropped 150 points to 9,165. Indian markets, in sync with global benchmarks, traded in red as sentiments were weak on growing evidence of large-scale economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex closed 483 points higher at 31,863 and NSE 50-share index Nifty rose 126 points to 9,313.

Globally, there are currently 27.25 lakh confirmed cases and 1.91 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. Total number of coronavirus cases rises to 23,077 in India, including 718 deaths and 4,748 recoveries.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

9.35 AM: Bharti Infratel rises 4% post Q4 results, top gainer on Nifty

Bharti Infratel share price rose in ear;y trade on Friday after the company reported a 32% yoy jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,299 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 2,494 crore in the financial year 2018-19.

Bharti Infratel's consolidated revenue was marginally up at Rs 14,647 crore in FY20 as compared to Rs 14,582 in FY19.

Shares of Bharti Infratel rose 4% intraday to the day's high of Rs 172.80 as against the closing value of Rs 166.15 on BSE.

9.25 AM: Coronavirus toll

India recorded its sharpest spike in cases with 1,684 cases and 37 deaths in 24 hours.

9.15 AM: Opening bell

Indian markets, in sync with global benchmarks, turned negative amid concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and the economic fallout of the nationwide lockdown.

9.10 AM: Stocks to watch today on April 20

Bharti Infratel, Mindtree, Hathway Cables, Britannia, NDTV among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session. Mindtree will be announcing March quarter earnings today.

9.00 AM: Pre-open session

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty pre-opened on a bearish note on Friday, tracking trend from weak global cues. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex fell 400 points lower at 31,464 and NSE 50-share index Nifty dropped 128 points to 9,185. SGX Nifty traded 100 points lower at 9,212 level, indicating a bearish start in domestic grounds today.

8. 50 AM Rupee closing on Thursday

Rupee, the local unit, closed at 76.07 per dollar as against last close of 76.67 per US dollar on Thursday.

8. 40 AM: Global cues

Asian indices traded in red territory, following trend from US markets that closed marginally lower yesterday.In Asia, SGX Nifty, Nikkei, Strait Times fell the most, while Taiwan traded in green.SGX Nifty traded 100 points lower at 9,212 level, indicating a bearish start in domestic grounds today.

Bucking the general bullish trend, European markets closed in green yesterday.

8. 30 AM: Closing bell

On Thursday, benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed on a bullish note, amid positive cues from most Asian and European counterparts. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex closed 483 points higher at 31,863 and NSE 50-share index Nifty ended 126 points higher at 9,313.