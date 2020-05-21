Stocks in news: Dr Reddy, JSW Energy, Natco Pharma, Colgate, Bajaj Finance, Jubilant Industries and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are Hindustan Zinc, Birla Corporation, Bajaj Holdings, Bajaj Finance, Hawkin Cookers, Aptech, Colgate-Palmolive, Tata Metaliks, VST Industries, Quick Heal, Jubilant Industries among others. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings

- Finance panel to hold meeting on fiscal consolidation roadmap today

- Domestic civil aviation operations to recommence in a calibrated manner from May 25, 2020

- On Wednesday, Sensex ended 622 points higher at 30,818 and Nifty ended 187 points higher at 9,066.

- Rupee the local unit ended lower at 75.79 per US dollar as against its earlier closing of 75.63 per US currency.

Dr. Reddy: The company reported net profit of Rs 764 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 343 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Net Interest Income rose 10% (YoY) to Rs 4432 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 4,2563 crore in a year ago period.

JSW Energy: The company reported a net profit of Rs 108.44 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 3.87 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 8.4% (YoY) to Rs 1847.65 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2018.16 crore in the same period last financial year.

Ultratech Cement: The company reported a net profit of Rs 3242.77 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 1084.05 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 12% (YoY) to Rs 10943.55 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 12501.16 crore in the same period last financial year.

GHCL: The company reported a 28% fall in its net profit at Rs 84 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 119 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 17% (YoY) to Rs 750 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 907 crore in the same period last financial year.

Matrimony.com: The company reported a 4% fall in its net profit at Rs 6.7 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 7.1 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 9% (YoY) to Rs 98 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 90 crore in the same period last financial year.

Jubilant Foods: The company reported a 71% fall in its net profit at Rs 21 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 73.9 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income gained 3.8% (YoY) to Rs 898 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 865 crore in the same period last financial year.

Natco Pharma: The company has announced successful closure of inspection and receipt of an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for its drug formulations manufacturing facility at Visakhapatnam (Vizag) Andhra Pradesh.

Earnings Today: Hindustan Zinc, Birla Corporation, Bajaj Holdings, Bajaj Finance, Hawkin Cookers, Aptech, Colgate-Palmolive, Tata Metaliks, VST Industries, Quick Heal, Jubilant Industries will be reporting March quarterly results today.

