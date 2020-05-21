Share Market LIVE: Sensex pre-opens 85 points higher, Nifty at 9,095 amid mixed global cues

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Tracking the global bullish rally, domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday. Traders said investors were buoyant over ease in lockdown restrictions and restart of domestic flights and railways. Where Sensex opened 98 points higher at 30,917 and Nifty started the day at 42 points higher at 9,108. Markets globally traded on a higher note today, barring SGX Nifty and Nikkei, as investors sentiments were buoyed with many economies re-opening, although kept cautious stance over the fears of second wave of coronavirus. On Wednesday, Sensex ended 622 points higher at 30,818 and Nifty ended 187 points higher at 9,066. Companies set to announce their earnings are Hindustan Zinc, Birla Corporation, Bajaj Holdings, Bajaj Finance, Hawkin Cookers, Aptech, Colgate-Palmolive, Tata Metaliks, VST Industries, Quick Heal, Jubilant Industries among others.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 25 AM: Global cues

Markets globally traded on a higher note today, barring SGX Nifty and Nikkei, as investors sentiments were buoyed with many economies re-opening, although kept cautious stance over the fears of second wave of coronavirus.

9.20 AM: Opening Bell

Tracking the global bullish rally, domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday. Traders said investors were buoyant over ease in lockdown restrictions and restart of domestic flights and railways. Where Sensex opened 98 points higher at 30,917 and Nifty started the day at 42 points higher at 9,108.

9. 13 AM: Stocks to watch today on May 21

Dr Reddy, JSW Energy, Natco Pharma, Colgate, Bajaj Finance, Jubilant Industries among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

Stocks in news: Dr Reddy, JSW Energy, Natco Pharma, Colgate, Bajaj Finance, Jubilant Industries and more

9.00 AM: Pre open session

Extending gains for the third consecutive session, domestic indices opened higher at pre open session today. Sensex rose 85 points higher at 30,904 and Nifty traded 26 points higher at 9,092.

8.50 AM: Earnings today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Hindustan Zinc, Birla Corporation, Bajaj Holdings, Bajaj Finance, Hawkin Cookers, Aptech, Colgate-Palmolive, Tata Metaliks, VST Industries, Quick Heal, Jubilant Industries among others.

8. 40 AM: SGX Nifty

SGX Nifty on the Singaporean Exchange, was trading muted today, falling 20 points lower at 9,063.

8.30 AM: Rupee closing

Rupee the local unit ended lower at 75.79 per US dollar as against its earlier closing of 75.63 per US currency.

8. 10 AM: Closing session

Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Wednesday, amid mixed cues from overseas, backed by buying pressure in banking, financials and pharma stocks. Extending gains for the second consecutive session, Sensex ended 622 points higher at 30,818 and Nifty ended 187 points higher at 9,066.