Stocks in news: Marico, Lupin, Adani Ports, Varun Beverages, SBI Life, Astec Lifesciences and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Adani Ports, Astec Lifesciences, Tata Coffee, SBI Life, Varun Beverages.

Share Market Update: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues, SGX Nifty up 150 points

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

- On Monday, Sensex closed 2,002 points or 5.94% lower at 31,175 and NSE Nifty lost 566 points or 5.74% to 9,293.

- Rupee closed at 75.71 against the last closing of 75.12 per US dollar.

- On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 1,374 crore while DIIs also offloaded Rs 1,661.6 crore in equities on Monday's session

Marico Q4: The company reported 50% drop (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 199 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 403 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 7% (YoY) to Rs 1,496 crore in the January- March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,609 crore in the same period last financial year.

Punjab Sind Bank: Company board plans to meet and approve to raise equity capital upto Rs 500 crore through QIP route.

Lupin: The company announced positive top-line results from its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial to assess efficacy and safety of single-dose Solosec (secnidazole) 2g oral granules in 147 female patients with trichomoniasis.

ICICI Securities: Company board plans to consider Q4, FY2020 results, dividend on May 7, 2020.

5Paisa Capital: Company board plans to approve quarterly results on May 7, 2020.

Dharamsi Morarji Chemical: Company board plans to announce Q4, FY20 results on May 11, 2020.

Shree Cement: Company board to consider Q4, FY2020 results on May 8, 2020

Q4 Earnings: Adani Ports, Astec Lifesciences, Rallis India, NIIT Technologies, Tata Coffee, SBI Life, Varun Beverages will be reporting their March quarterly figures today.