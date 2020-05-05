Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty at 9,365; Bharti Infratel, M&M, BPCL, Vedanta top performers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty erased earlier gains, although traded higher on Tuesday, backed by strong global cues. BSE Sensex rose 250 points higher to 32,238 and NSE Nifty climbed 80 points to 9,378. US stocks closed higher yesterday, boosted by oil rally and technology sector, while Asian stocks rose as a number of economies move toward easing lockdowns. Globally, there are currently 36.45 lakh confirmed cases and 2.2 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. India's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 46,433, including 12,726 recoveries and 1,568 deaths.

Bourses closed sharply bearish on Monday and fell over 5.5% each, tracking weak cues from overseas. BSE Sensex closed 2,002 points lower at 32,000 and NSE Nifty lost 566 points to 9,293.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10.53 AM: Lupin share price rises 2.7%

Lupin share price opened with a gain of 2.71% today and touched an intraday high of Rs 863.9 after the company announced positive top-line results from its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial to assess efficacy and safety of single-dose Solosec (secnidazole) 2g oral granules in 147 female patients with trichomoniasis.

10.46 AM: Market erases gains

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty erased earlier gains, although traded higher on Tuesday, backed by strong global cues. BSE Sensex rose 250 points higher to 32,238 and NSE Nifty climbed 80 points to 9,378.

Meanwhile, SGX Nifty also erased gains and traded 119 points higher at 9,359.

10.32 AM: Oil prices gain 5%

Oil prices gained 5% as several countries announced their move towards easing coronavirus induced lockdowns and crude supply cuts took effect.

US crude futures was up 3.87% at $21.18 per barrel and Brent was trading at $27.97 on Tuesday, up 5.79% on the day.

10.24 AM: Rupee opens higher

Rupee the local currency benchmark, opened at 75.62 per dollar as compared to the previous closing of Rs 75.71 per US dollar.

10.13 AM: Coronavirus toll in India

India's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 46,433, including 12,726 recoveries and 1,568 deaths.

Coronavirus Lockdown Live Updates: India's total COVID-19 cases top 45,000; liquor to cost more in Delhi

10.07 AM: Market rises higher

BSE Sensex rose 550 points higher to 32,238 and NSE Nifty climbed 140 points to 9,433.

9.56 AM: NSE Nifty technical outlook

As per Nifty's technical trends, the index will face hurdle around on the higher side mark which is placed around 9,900. As for the day, support is placed at around 9,240 and then at 9,100 levels, while resistance is observed at 9,550 and then at 9,740 levels.

9.48 AM: Marico gains over 2% post Q4 results

Marico share price opened with a gain of 2.32% today and later rose 6.07% to an intraday high of Rs 301.65 on BSE after the company reported its March quarterly figures.

The company reported 50% drop (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 199 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 403 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.

Total income fell 7% (YoY) to Rs 1,496 crore in the January- March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,609 crore in the same period last financial year.

9.40 AM: Top gainers on Nifty today

UPL, ONGC, Vedanta, Axis Bank and Zee Entertainment were the top gainers on Nifty, while there were no losers in Nifty.

9.35 AM: Most sectors in green

ALl the sectors opened in green, gaining 1% each today, with financials and banking rising 2% each, followed by 1.9% gain in metal and auto stocks.

9.31 AM: Why markets opened in green today

Most Asian indices turned marginally green, barring Nikkei and Kospi, as investors turned optimistic over Wall Street's closing in the green. US stocks closed higher yesterday, boosted by oil rally and technology sector, while Asian stocks rose as a number of economies move toward easing lockdowns. US Futures (Dow Jones) also traded higher at 23745, up 174 points or 0.74%.

9.22 AM: Opening bell

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Tuesday, backed by strong global cues. BSE Sensex rose 550 points higher to 32,238 and NSE Nifty climbed 140 points to 9,433.

9.17 AM: Stocks to watch today on May 5

Marico, Lupin, Adani Ports, Varun Beverages, SBI Life, Astec Lifesciences among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

Stocks in news: Marico, Lupin, Adani Ports, Varun Beverages, SBI Life, Astec Lifesciences and more

9.08 AM: Pre-open session

BSE Sensex rose 450 points higher to 32,145 and NSE Nifty climbed 135 points to 9,427.

8.51 AM: Q4 Earnings

Adani Ports, Astec Lifesciences, Rallis India, NIIT Technologies, Tata Coffee, SBI Life, Varun Beverages will be reporting their March quarterly figures today.

8.46 AM: FII action on Monday

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 1,374 crore while DIIs also offloaded Rs 1,661.6 crore in equities on Monday's session

8.32 AM: Global cues

SGX Nifty traded 148 points higher at 9,386 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today. Most Asian indices turned marginally green, barring Nikkei and Kospi, as investors turned optimistic over Wall Street's closing in the green.

US stocks ended higher on Monday on back of surge in tech and internet stocks and gain in oil prices. Although investors were cautious about the rising US-China trade war tensions over the coronavirus and downbeat sentiment from the annual meeting of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

8.24 AM: Rupee closing

Rupee closed at 75.71 against the last closing of 75.12 per US dollar.

8.14 AM: Coronavirus toll

India's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 42,836, including 29,685 active cases, 11,761 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,389 deaths.

Globally, there are currently 36.45 lakh confirmed cases and 2.2 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

8.06 AM: Monday's closing

On Monday, Sensex closed 2,002 points or 5.94% lower at 31,175 and NSE Nifty lost 566 points or 5.74% to 9,293.

Share Market Update: Sensex ends 2,002 points lower, Nifty at 9,293; Hindalco, ICICI Bank top losers