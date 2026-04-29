Bajaj Group-led Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (BCCL) has been named a top 'Buy' idea for the week by SBI Securities. While the company has a strong presence with its flagship Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil, over 63% market share in the light hair oil (LHO) category, the brokerage has identified four key triggers that make the stock attractive.

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Q4FY26 performance: SBI Securities noted that the FMCG major's revenue surged 30.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 327 crore. EBITDA jumped 139.6 per cent YoY to Rs 77 crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT) zoomed 105.3 per cent YoY to Rs 64 crore.

Diversification of products: To reduce its product concentration in the ADHO segment, the company has diversified its portfolio into the broader hair and coconut oil space. It's Bajaj 100% pure coconut oil, launched in FY22, has captured roughly a 2 per cent market share in India, SBI Securities noted.

Furthermore, the acquisition of Vishal Personal Care in February 2025 has fortified its foothold in the South Indian skincare and hair oil market, it said. “Growth portfolio (non-ADHO) contributed annual sales of Rs 225 crore with management aspiration to take this portfolio to Rs 500 crore over the next 3 years,” the brokerage added.

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Project Aarohan: SBI Securities highlighted Project Aarohan, the company's "strategic Route-to-Market (RTM) transformation initiative," which is designed to modernise its network and expand direct retail reach.

“During 4QFY26, this go-to-market initiative provided a 2-3% improvement delta in states where it has been implemented,” it said, noting that two-thirds of the business already transitioned and five more states targeted for FY27 with the aim to boost its direct outlet reach by 10 per cent annually over the next 4 to 5 years.

Valuation: According to the brokerage note, at the market price of Rs 460, the stock trades at an FY27E and FY28E price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 26.2x/22.7x, respectively. “Which looks reasonable given its dominant market position in LHO category, strategic product portfolio diversification and aggressive direct reach expansion through its Project Aarohan,” SBI Securities said.

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Bajaj Consumer Care share price target

With a 12-month target price of Rs 520 against the current market price around Rs 463, the brokerage target hints at upside of over 12 per cent for the FMCG player.

