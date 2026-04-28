Reliance dividend 2026: A look at history, amount paid, stock performance in past 5 years

Reliance dividend 2026: Investors are now awaiting Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announcement of the dividend record date after the company reported its March quarter earnings on Friday, April 24. Alongside its financial performance, the oil-to-telecom major also declared a fresh dividend for shareholders.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at India’s most valued company’s stock performance and dividend history:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Stock performance

Shares of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate edged up 0.70% to trade at Rs 1,375.50 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s early trade, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,365.95 per share.

Despite the slight bump, the counter has slipped about 7% over the last six months, remaining largely flat over one year. However, in the long term, the scrip has climbed over 23% in the past three years and jumped nearly 51% over a five-year horizon.

Dividend details

Alongside its financial results, RIL rewarded its shareholders with a payout announcement. In a stock exchange filing, the company said that company’s board recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY26.

Advertisement

The company further noted that it would inform the exchanges in due course regarding the date of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the exact date from which the dividend would be paid.

Reliance dividend history

Looking back at RIL's track record, previously, the firm distributed a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share on August 14, 2025. Before that, it handed out Rs 10 on August 19, 2024, and Rs 9 on August 21, 2023. Shareholders also received a final dividend of Rs 8 on August 18, 2022, Rs 7 on June 11, 2021, and Rs 6.50 on July 2, 2020.

