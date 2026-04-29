Orient Green Power shares jump 18% in 2 days; here’s what triggered the rally

Orient Power share price: Orient Green Power Company Ltd shares rallied for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. This comes amid the firm announced a successful wind energy capacity expansion by its subsidiary, Gamma Green Power Private Ltd.

However, the exchange filing came in after market hours on April 27. Investors reacted to the update when markets opened on Tuesday, carrying a bullish momentum into Wednesday's session.

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Orient Green Power shares gained 3.53% to trade at Rs 13.19 in early trade on Wednesday, against their previous close of Rs 12.74 on the BSE. The counter zoomed 13.55% in the previous session to settle at Rs 12.74. This takes the stock's two-day rally to nearly 18%.

Trigger behind the rally

The possible trigger behind the rally is a stock exchange filing informing that Gamma received the service connection for its final 3.3 MW wind turbine generator (WTG).

According to the regulatory filing, "Gamma has successfully completed capacity expansion by setting up of 3 (three) WTGs of 3.3 MW each, aggregating to 9.9 MW in Tiruchirappalli District, Tamil Nadu".

The renewable energy project was built on a turnkey basis through an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with Renfra Energy India Ltd. The company had previously informed the bourses on March 20, 2026, that it had secured the grid connection for the first two turbines, which accounted for 6.6 MW of the total project, with the final unit's connection secured on April 27.

