Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, 2 other Adani Group shares hit 52-week highs; check details

Shares of four Adani Group firms–Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements-touched their fresh 52-week highs in an otherwise weak market today. Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the Adani Group gained 2.38% today to a fresh high of Rs 3344.10 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 3266.15 on BSE. Adani Enterprises stock opened higher at Rs 3273. Adani Enterprises market cap rose to Rs 3.80 lakh crore. Total 0.53 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.49 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Enterprises stands at 65.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The Adani Group stock is trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has risen 14.41per cent this year and gained 153% in a year.

Similarly, Adani Ports stock climbed 1.73% to Rs 1343 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 1320.10 on BSE. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 543.50 on February 24, 2023. Market cap of the Adani Group firm climbed to Rs 2.88 lakh crore on BSE.

Total 1.10 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.61 crore. Adani Ports stock has a one-year beta of 0.5, indicating very low volatility during the period.

Adani Ports shares have gained 139.08 per cent in one year. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Ports stands at 69.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Adani Ports shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Adani Green Energy gained 4% to a high of Rs 1998.95 against the previous close of Rs 1923.50 on BSE. Market cap of Adani Green Energy rose to Rs 3.14 lakh crore. Total 2.12 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 41.72 crore.

Earlier, Adani Green Energy stock opened higher at Rs 1925.25 on BSE today. Adani Green Energy shares have gained 308 per cent in a year and risen 24.38 percent since the beginning of this year. The large cap stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 439.35 on February 28, 2023.

Adani Green shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of another Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements hit their 52 week high of Rs 615.20 on BSE. Total 1.03 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.28 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.21 lakh crore on BSE. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Ambuja Cements stands at 71.5, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. Ambuja Cements stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Ambuja Cements stock has a one-year beta of 0.6, indicating average volatility during the period.

Shares of another Adani Group firm Adani Energy Solutions clocked big gains amid correction in the market today. The power transmission stock climbed 9.98% to Rs 1343 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 1320.10 on BSE. It was among the top gainers on BSE. Market cap of the Adani Group firm climbed to Rs 1.30 lakh crore on BSE.

Meanwhile, Sensex was trading 354 points lower at 72,788 and Nifty fell 91 points to 22,122 in the afternoon session today.

