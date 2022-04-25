ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund lists top picks from 5 major sectors; check the list here

India’s second-largest fund house ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund is overweight on the telecom, pharmaceutical & healthcare and automobile sectors. It believes that the consolidation in the telecom industry may double the industry’s revenue over the next five years. On the other hand, the valuation of the pharmaceutical sector looks reasonable due to the recent correction.

ICICI Prudential in its report ‘Sector Byte’ highlighted that telecom major Bharti Airtel is the top pick from the sector, citing the company is advantageously positioned to benefit from a recent rate hike due to its market leadership in high-usage and high-Arpu (average revenue per user) customers.

In the pharmaceuticals and healthcare space, players like Sun Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin, Cipla and Alkem Laboratories are among the top picks of ICICI Prudential.

“With management focus on gaining revenue traction, cost controls, optimisations and business continuity, Sun Pharmaceuticals is expected to do well. The company has higher EBITDA margins and ROCE ratios as compared to its peers,” ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said in a report.

The money manager further highlighted that Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is among the top picks in the automobile space. It is followed by Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor Company, Tata Motors and Eicher Motor.

Commenting on Mahindra & Mahindra, the mutual fund house said, “M&M is one of the largest vehicle manufacturers by production in India. The pipeline of new products is strong followed by a good market acceptance of “XUV 700” and “Thar”. The company has seen sharp EBIT improvement driven by increasing share in both SUVs and LCVs. Strong fundamentals enable the company to maintain its market share in an industry with intense competition.”

In general, the auto industry has been plagued by multiple headwinds –margin pressure due to higher input costs owing to a rise in commodity prices, higher overheads on vehicle production, rising inflation and fuel prices and supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical tensions.

However, going forward, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund believes that the pricing and supply chain disruptions are expected to normalise coupled with expected auto rate hikes.

On the other hand, the mutual fund player is underweight on themes like consumer non-durables and oil, gas and petroleum.

“The widening gap between the Nifty 50 and Nifty FMCG PE indicates higher valuations of FMCG stocks. The sector growth has been erratic in certain categories. An unprecedented rise in input costs due to the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation has hurt gross margins. The rise in price hikes by companies has impacted volume sales,” it said, adding ITC is the top pick from the consumer non-durables space.

It is followed by HUL, United Breweries, Britannia Industries and Asian Paints. ONGC, Reliance Industries (RIL), Gail (India), BPCL and Indraprastha Gas are among the top picks of the mutual fund house from the oil, gas and petroleum space.

Sharing its view on FMCG major ITC, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said, “ITC offers a good blend of reasonable valuation, decent growth and dividend yield. ITC is less exposed to non-essential categories. It is also the market leader in the Indian cigarette industry with a 75 per cent volume share.”