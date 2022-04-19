Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia picked these stocks in March quarter

Select stock market mavens of Dalal Street, including ace equity investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and other individual investors such as Dolly Khanna and Ashish Kacholia, are widely tracked by investing community in the financial world. The latest shareholding data showed that they have bought a couple of stocks for the latest quarter ended March 31.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Starting with Big Bull Jhunjhunwala, the data available with trendlyne.com highlighted that the stock picker upped his stake in Jubilant Pharmova to 6.8 per cent from 6.3 per cent in the preceding quarter ended December 31. He also increased his stake in Canara Bank to 2 per cent from 1.6 per cent. On the other hand, he slashed his holdings in Escorts to less than 1 per cent from 5.2 per cent earlier. Jhunjhunwala’s stake in Wockhardt also declined to 2.1 per cent from 2.3 per cent earlier.

Dolly Khanna

The Chennai-based investor, who has been investing in the stock market since 1996, holds around Rs 650 crore of shares in her portfolio. Her portfolio is entirely managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna, who is known for picking lesser-known quality stocks at the right time to bet for multibagger returns.

Data showed that the equity investor entered stocks like Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Sharda Cropchem, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers for the first time in the March quarter. Khanna’s name was not among key shareholders of these companies at least in the previous eight quarters. On the other hand, he further upped his stake in Prakash Pipes to 2.4 per cent from 1.4 per cent earlier. He also bought additional shares in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Ajanta Soya, Simran Farms, Rama Phosphates, Mangalore Chemicals, Polyplex Corporation, RSMW and Aries Agro, among others.

Ashish Kacholia

Kacholia is also known for buying quality mid-cap and small-cap stocks in the equity market. As of April 19, 2022, his investment in the equity market stands at over Rs 1,900 crore. Shareholding data for March showed that Kacholia picked up players like Gravita India, Fineotex Chemical, Creative Newtech and Stove Kraft for the first time. He also increased his stake in companies like Xpro India, Yasho Industries, Ami Organics and United Drilling Tools.