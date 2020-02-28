Stocks in news: RIL, Maruti, Adani Gas, HPCL, Tata Motors and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

Auto stocks: Shares of auto companies will remain in focus after they release their February sales numbers. Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and MG Motor India on Sunday said they are facing challenges in terms of component supply from coronavirus hit-China.

Adani Gas: Shares of Gautam Adani-led firm will remain in focus after french oil and gas giant TOTAL S A acquired a 37.4 per cent stake in the company for Rs 5,152 crore to create one of India's largest downstream energy partnerships.

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest car maker reported a decline of 1.1 per cent in overall sales, including domestic and exports. Maruti sold 147,110 units in February 2020 as compared to 1,48,682 units in February last year.

Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-led company on Saturday said it has acquired 37.7 per cent stake in textile manufacturer Alok Industries Ltd for Rs 250 crore.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL): The state-owned oil marketing company, has launched its first electric vehicle charging facility. The first of its kind facility is located in the Kareilbag locality of Vadodara, Gujarat.

Mahindra & Mahindra: M&M on Sunday reported a 42 per cent fall in total sales at 32,476 units in February. The company had sold 56,005 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major has received issued a Form 483 with two observations for Formulations Plant - 3 at Bachupally, Hyderabad by the drug regulator USFDA.

Motherson Sumi Systems: The company board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share.

Sudarshan Chemicals: The company has announced to pay Rs 6.30 per equity share as an interim dividend.

National Fertilizers: The company board will meet on March 9, 2020, to consider interim dividend.

ONGC: The company board will meet on March 4, 2020, to consider interim dividend.