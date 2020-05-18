Stocks in news: Airtel, RIL, M&M Financial, Cipla, L&T Financials, Future Consumer, Tata Chemicals and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are Bharti Airtel, Torrent Power, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Astrazeneca Pharma, Maharashtra Scooters, Dr. Lal PathLabs among others. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings.

- The government has extended the lockdown till May 31, 2020

- Sensex closed 25 points lower to 31,097, while Nifty ended 5 points lower at 9,136.

- Rupee traded in a narrow range and later closed flat at 75.56 per dollar

- On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 2,388.04 crore while DIIs bought Rs 1,225.53 crore in equities on Friday

Reliance Industries: The company announced that US-based PE firm, General Atlantic will invest Rs 6,598.4 crore for a 1.34% stake in Reliance Jio Platforms.

Sterling and Wilson: The company announced that it has signed an EPC contract of approx Rs 2,600 crore as well as the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract of approx Rs 415 crore, which is its largest order in Australia. The duration of the O&M contract is for a maximum period of 20 years, the filing added.

KNR Constructions: The company has received two work orders for Rs. 2309.23 from Irrigation & CAD Department, Govt. of Telangana.

ITC: The company has resumed operations at its factories and plant locations manufacturing non-essential items with limited workforce.

Trident: Company's board of Directors has approved the resolution for raising of funds for amounts not exceeding Rs 600 Crore by issue of Non-Convertible Debentures by way of public or private offering, in one or more tranches.

Dilip Buildcon: Company has incorporated a new special purpose vehicle (SPV) for a new HAM Project viz 4 lane with paved shoulder configuration of Patrapali-Katghora Pkg-II of Bilaspur-Katghora section of NH-111 in the State of Chhattisgarh under Bharatmala on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Monnet Ispat & Energy: Company has announced the restart of the integrated steel manufacturing operations of the plant located at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh effective 2 May, 2020.

Cadila: Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from USFDA for Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg

Future Consumer: Company board has considered and approved, raising of funds, up to Rs 300 crore, by way of issuing equity shares having face value of Rs 6 each on a rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders.

Polycab India: The company has announced the opening of a manufacturing plant at Roorkee.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: Company has shut down NPK-A plant for non-availability of bagging material.

InterGlobe Aviation: Company clarified that it has not formulated any indicative proposal or expressed any interest in the sale of Virgin Australia.

Adani Enterprises: Company along with Navayuga Engineering has incorporated a new company namely, "Vijayawada Bypass Project Private Limited '' (VBPPL) on 15th May, 2020 in the ratio of 74:26.

Tata Chemicals: The company reported rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 6421.45 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 408.71 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 8.51% (YoY) to Rs 2453.64 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2681.98 crore in the same period last financial year.

Cipla: The company reported 33% fall(YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 245.95 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 367.20 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income came at (YoY) Rs 4469.37 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 4499.34 crore in the same period last financial year.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company reported 27% fall(YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 102 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 140 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 15% (YoY) to Rs 1038.30 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1223.84 crore in the same period last financial year.

L&T Finance Holdings: The company reported 34% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 386.15 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 591.03 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 15% (YoY) to Rs 3427.22 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3734.05 crore in the same period last financial year.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The company reported 41% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 1075.14 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 1827.29 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 15% (YoY) to Rs 11996.45 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 10430.85 crore in the same period last financial year.

Nippon Life Asset Management: The company reported 97% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 3.7 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 149 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 58% (YoY) to Rs 149.56 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 360.64 crore in the same period last financial year.

Trident: The company reported 36% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.8 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 4.2 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 17% (YoY) to Rs 61 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 52.52 crore in the same period last financial year.

NELCO: The company reported 56% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 40 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 92 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 29% (YoY) to Rs 997.55 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1418.31 crore in the same period last financial year.

DLF: Company said ICRA has revised outlook of Long Term Rating as A+, to stable from positive.

Q4 Earnings Today: Bharti Airtel, Torrent Power, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Astrazeneca Pharma, Maharashtra Scooters, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, Delta Corp, Deccan Gold Mines, Allsec Technologies are among the top companies that will be reporting their March quarterly earnings.

Latest result date announcements

Grindwell Norton: May 20, 2020

JSW Energy: May 20, 2020

Tata Steel Bsl: May 20, 2020

Birla Corporation: May 21, 2020

Colgate-Palmolive India: May 21, 2020

Apcotex Industries: May 21, 2020

Godrej Industries: May 22, 2020

Avenue Supermarts: May 23, 2020