Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 800 points, Nifty at 8,900; Airtel, Glaxo Pharma, Torrent Power in focus

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty erased early gains and fell sharply on Monday, asinvestors fretted over the news of extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31.Sensex was trading 800 points lower at 30,350 and Nifty fell 208 points to 8,928. Bucking the general trend domestic market indices turned red as extension on lockdown till 31 May with each day recording the highest single day spike in new coronavirus infected cases kept investors sentiments cautious. Further, investors were also not optimistic on the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package and its efficiency. Globally markets were trading in green today, tracking the rally from Wall Street amid rise in oil prices, with many economies opening back from lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile, companies set to announce their earnings are Bharti Airtel, Torrent Power, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Astrazeneca Pharma, Maharashtra Scooters, Dr. Lal PathLabs among others.

9.58 AM: Top losers/gainers

ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainment, Coal India, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the top losers on Nifty today. On the contrary, Cipla, Infratel, Infosys, Britannia and TCS were among the top gainers today.

9.50 AM: Market falls further

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty erased early gains and fell sharply on Monday, amid weak domestic cues. Sensex was trading 800 points lower at 30,350 and Nifty fell 208 points to 8,928.

9.40 AM: Financials, banks drag market lower

Barring pharma, all the other indices were trading in red, with almost 5% fall in banking and financials sectors, followed by 3.5% decline in media and 2.5% loss in metal and auto stocks.

9.30 AM: Oil rises today

Oil rose in trade today, with multiple economies reopening borders and restrictions in trade and travel, offsetting fears over the resurgence of coronavirus in some countries.

Brent Crude traded at $33.81 per barrel, up 4.03%.

9. 20 AM: Opening bell

Market erased early gains and opened lower on Monday, amid weak domestic cues.Sensex was trading 190 points lower at 30,097 and Nifty fell 48 points to 9,087.

9.10 AM: Global cues

Asian stocks traded in green territory but were little changed as US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy stateside may need a coronavirus vaccine to fully recover. Earlier, SGX Nifty traded down 39 points at 9,086.

US stocks edged higher on Friday as a continued rally in oil prices offset retail-sales data and escalating tensions between the US and China.

US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 23797, up 280 points or 1.19% on news the House of Representatives was set to vote on another $3 trillion coronavirus package that could be the opening bid in another round of fiscal stimulus.

9.00 AM: Pre open session

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty pre-opened mildly higher on Monday, tracking positive cues from overseas. Sensex rose 145 points higher to 31,248 and Nifty opened 21 points higher to 9,158.

8.40 AM: FII/ DII action on Friday

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 2,388.04 crore while DIIs bought Rs 1,225.53 crore in equities on Friday

8. 30 AM: Market Expectations

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a muted note on Monday, bucking the general positive trend, on back of weakness in Nifty future on SGX. SGX Nifty traded 8 points lower at 9,099 level, indicating a tepid start in domestic grounds today.

8.20 AM: Q4 Earnings Today

Bharti Airtel, Torrent Power, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Astrazeneca Pharma, Maharashtra Scooters, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, Delta Corp, Deccan Gold Mines, Allsec Technologies are among the top companies that will be reporting their March quarterly earnings.

8. 10 AM: Rupee Closing

Rupee traded in a narrow range and later closed flat at 75.56 per dollar

8.00 AM: Closing bell

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty erased early losses and closed flat with negative bias on Friday, inline with overseas trend, as investors anticipated positive measures in the 3rd tranche of announcements for the economic relief package. Sensex closed 25 points lower to 31,097, while Nifty ended 5 points lower at 9,136.

